Honest bus captain returns diamond ring to grateful owner

Senior bus captain Teo Lai Huat found a diamond ring on his bus and ensured its safe return, earning praise for his honesty and professionalism.

SINGAPORE: A heartwarming act of honesty unfolded when an SBS Transit bus captain found a diamond ring left behind on his bus and ensured it was returned to its grateful owner.

Senior bus captain Teo Lai Huat, 54, discovered the ring near the rear door of his bus on May 11 at around 10.50pm during a routine end-of-trip inspection at Kent Ridge Terminal. Realising the value of the item, he immediately handed it to his supervisor for safekeeping, knowing the owner would likely be distressed over the loss. The rings owner, Ms Clarissa Tan, was overcome with relief and gratitude when she retrieved the ring.

In a forum letter to The Straits Times, she expressed that Mr Teo's actions turned what could have been a heartbreaking loss into a reminder that there are still many good and honourable people among us. Mr Teo, who has been a bus captain with SBS Transit for almost 30 years, described the diamond ring as the most unusual item he has encountered.

He humbly stated, The moment I saw the ring, I knew the owner must have been very worried. If someone loses something valuable, they would naturally hope for it to be returned. I simply did what I felt was right. The incident highlights the importance of honesty and compassion in everyday life.

SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu praised Mr Teo for exemplifying the company's CARES culture, which stands for Commitment, Accountability, Respect, Excellence, and Service. She noted that all items recovered by bus captains are handed over to bus interchanges or depots, where details are recorded in the system to assist owners who file reports.

Over the years, unusual items found on SBS Transit buses have included travel luggage, passports, marketing trolleys, electrical tool sets, musical instruments, brand new shoes in boxes, and even motorcycle helmets. Mr Teo emphasized that as bus captains, their role goes beyond bringing passengers safely to their destinations; they also look out for passengers well-being by helping to return lost belongings to their rightful owners.

His honesty and professionalism have earned him recognition from the company, and he will be acknowledged for his actions. This story serves as a testament to the positive impact of small acts of kindness in building a trustworthy and caring community. It reminds us that honesty remains a valuable virtue, and that even in a fast-paced world, individuals like Mr Teo are committed to doing the right thing.

The recovery of the diamond ring not only saved Ms Tan from a significant financial loss but also restored her faith in humanity. Such incidents reinforce the importance of integrity in public service roles, where employees often go above and beyond their duties to assist others. SBS Transit continues to foster a culture of honesty and service, encouraging its staff to be vigilant and compassionate.

Mr Teo's actions reflect the values that many Singaporeans hold dear, contributing to a society where kindness and responsibility are celebrated. In a world where news often highlights negative events, this positive story reminds us of the goodness that exists in everyday interactions. It shows that one person's decision to be honest can make a profound difference in someone's life.

The diamond ring, a symbol of commitment and love, was returned to its owner thanks to the integrity of a dedicated bus captain. This incident will likely be remembered by Ms Tan and others who heard about it, serving as a beacon of hope and a reminder that honesty always pays off. As Mr Teo continues his duties, he carries with him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community.

His story encourages others to emulate his example, proving that small acts of kindness can have a lasting impact. The next time you board a public bus, remember that behind the wheel is often a person who cares deeply about your safety and well-being, ready to help in any way they can





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