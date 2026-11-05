Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years in jail for foreign collusion

Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong's best-known democracy activists, was sentenced to 10 more years in prison on Thursday for collusion with foreign powers under the national security law. He had pleaded guilty in September.

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was sentenced to 10 more years in jail on Thursday for collusion with foreign powers, a press summary released by the court said.

The court imposed a final sentence of 10 years imprisonment on Wong, one of the city's best-known democracy campaigners. Wong, who turned 30 behind bars last month, has already spent almost six years in jail. He was previously expected to be freed in January after serving four years and eight months for subversion under a Beijing-imposed national security law. But Hong Kong authorities used the same law to charge Wong again in June 2025.

Also read Hong Kong to sentence activist Joshua Wong on Nov 5

They accused him of asking other countries and entities to impose sanctions against the finance hub and China. Wong pleaded guilty in September. On Thursday morning, Wong entered the court looking calm in a blue shirt and black glasses. He nodded to supporters and scanned the public and reporters.

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After the sentencing, he thanked and waved at supporters as he left. They were heard saying: We will be waiting for your release. Dozens of people waited in line for the hearing while police deployed heavily outside the court building. The sentencing hearing had been scheduled for 9.30am Hong Kong time, according to the Hong Kong judiciary website.

Wong Pleads Guilty to Collusion

High Court Judge William Tam was expected to decide whether Wong's offense was of a grave nature. If the judge found the offense grave, the security law mandates a prison term of between 10 years and life. The collusion charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Wong was accused of conspiring with exiled activist Nathan Law and others to ask foreign countries, institutions, organisations or individuals outside China to impose sanctions or blockades, or engage in other hostile activities, against Hong Kong or China. The alleged conspiracy took place between July 1 and November 23, 2020. Rights groups have decried the collusion charge against Wong as a deliberate attempt by authorities to keep him incarcerated.

Earlier, Wong's lawyer argued for a shorter sentence of three to 10 years, citing time already served. Wong rose to prominence during Hong Kong's 2014 protests, known as the Umbrella Movement. He has been in and out of jail since 2017 due to protest-related prosecutions. Authorities said Wong started international lobbying as early as 2016.

That year he promoted a bill, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, that would allow the US President to impose sanctions in response to human rights violations in the city. In 2019, as Hong Kong saw massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests, Wong was part of a delegation to the United States to lobby for the bill, which eventually passed.

The following year, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong to quash dissent, prompting opposition groups to disband and activists to flee the city. At the time, Wong vowed to continue to defend my home, Hong Kong, until they silence me. Wong was among dozens of pro-democracy figures jailed for subversion in 2024 in what was Hong Kong's largest national security trial.

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Previous Subversion Trial Details

That case involved an unofficial primary election in 2020 aimed at picking the pro-democracy camp's strongest candidates and helping it secure a majority in Hong Kong's legislature. Prosecutors accused the activists of plotting to use control of the legislature to block government budgets and ultimately force the city's leader to resign, a strategy authorities said amounted to subversion. Some of Wong's co-defendants in that case have been released in recent months after completing their sentences.

Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London, told AFP that Beijing has identified Joshua as one of the key leaders of what they see as an open rebellion in 2019. He said despite Wong being one of the moderates, he will be made an example of.

Tsang added before the sentence was announced that the sentencing is set to show Beijing is keeping a tight rein over Hong Kong and there is no scope for turning back to the more relaxed days before 2019. Louis Lee, a friend of the activist, said Wong remained energetic behind bars but was sometimes worried and nervous about the sentencing. During prison visits, the former student leader looked disappointed and would sigh from time to time, Lee recalled.

Reactions From Supporters and Experts

There are always so many unknowns, said Lee, who was a member of the now-disbanded Scholarism student group co-founded by Wong. But he has to accept this reality, rather than simply continuing to feel down or unhappy because of it. Margaret Chan, a 61-year-old retiree and a long-time supporter of Wong, said it is truly heartbreaking. She said such an outstanding young man, who has been exceptional since he was in his youth, faces a long sentence.

A prison van believed to be carrying Wong arrived at the High Court ahead of the sentencing hearing. Supporters of Wong were seen outside the High Court where the pro-democracy activist appeared.