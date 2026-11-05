Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years under national security law

Joshua Wong, the prominent Hong Kong democracy activist, was sentenced to 10 additional years in prison on Nov 5 for collusion with foreign powers after pleading guilty in September. He had already spent almost six years behind bars and was due for release in January before authorities charged him again under the national security law.

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was sentenced to 10 more years in jail on Nov 5 for collusion with foreign powers. The court imposed a final sentence of 10 years imprisonment on Wong, a press summary released by the court said.

Wong, who turned 30 in October, has already spent almost six years behind bars. The former student leader had been expected to be freed in January after serving four years and eight months for subversion under a Beijing-imposed national security law. But Hong Kong authorities used the same law to charge him again in June 2025. They accused him of asking other countries and entities to impose sanctions against the finance hub and China.

Also read Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years in jail for foreign collusion

Wong Enters Court Calmly

Wong pleaded guilty in September. On the morning of Nov 5, Wong entered the court looking calm in a blue shirt and black glasses. He nodded to supporters and scanned the public and reporters. After the sentencing, Wong thanked and waved at his supporters as he left.

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They were heard saying: We will be waiting for your release. Dozens of people waited in line for the hearing, while police deployed heavily outside the court building. Beijing has identified Joshua as one of the key leaders of what they see as an open rebellion in 2019, despite Wong being one of the moderates, and he will be made an example of, Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at SOAS University of London, told AFP.

His sentencing is set to show Beijing is keeping a tight rein over Hong Kong and there is no scope for turning back to the more relaxed days before 2019, Tsang added before the sentence was announced. Rights groups have decried the collusion charge against Wong as a deliberate attempt by the authorities to keep him incarcerated. Wong rose to prominence during Hong Kong 2014 protests, known as the Umbrella Movement.

Wong International Lobbying History

He has been in and out of jail since 2017 due to protest-related prosecutions. Authorities said Wong started international lobbying as early as 2016, when he promoted a bill known as the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. That bill would allow the US President to impose sanctions in response to human rights violations in the city.

In 2019, as Hong Kong saw massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests, Wong was part of a delegation to the United States to lobby for the bill, which eventually passed. The following year, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong to quash dissent, prompting opposition groups to disband and activists to flee the city. At the time, Wong vowed to continue to defend my home Hong Kong until they silence me.

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He was among dozens of pro-democracy figures jailed for subversion in 2024 in what was Hong Kong largest national security trial. Some of his co-defendants in that case have been released in recent months after completing their sentences. But Wong stands out as the only person in that cohort to be charged twice under the security law. Earlier, Wong lawyer argued for a shorter sentence of three to 10 years, citing time already served.

Supporters React to Sentencing

Louis Lee, a friend of the activist, said Wong remained energetic behind bars but was sometimes worried and nervous about the sentencing. During prison visits, the former student leader looked disappointed and would sigh from time to time, Lee recalled. There are always so many unknowns, said Lee, who was a member of the now-disbanded Scholarism student group co-founded by Wong. But he has to accept this reality, rather than simply continuing to feel down or unhappy because of it.

It is truly heartbreaking. Such an outstanding young man, who has been exceptional since he was in his youth, said Margaret Chan, a 61-year-old retiree and a long-time supporter of Wong. But he will be in his middle age by the time he is released, Chan told AFP. Wong became internationally renowned during huge protests that convulsed the Chinese territory.

His case has drawn widespread attention from rights groups and foreign governments. Supporters called the result heartbreaking, while experts said it shows Beijing still has a tight grip on Hong Kong and no return to freer days before 2019. The sentencing underscores the continuing pressure on democracy advocates in the city.