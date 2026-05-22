Hong Kong Actor Shek Sau: Hearing Aid Usage & Hearing Loss

In a recent interview, Hong Kong veteran actor Shek Sau was seen wearing hearing aids. The 78-year-old actor had previously opened up about his hearing problems and attributed them to bad habits such as using headphones, playing the drums, and saxophone. He spent HK$50,000 on custom-made hearing aids to maintain a sleek image on camera.

Hong Kong veteran actor Shek Sau was seen wearing hearing aids in a recent interview. According to a recent talk show episode, the former TVB star was seen sporting a pair of hearing aids .

This caught the attention of the public as the 78-year-old actor had previously spoken about his hearing problems. In 2021, he couldn't hear the music while performing on stage, which led to a subsequent medical assessment. A significant hearing loss of 60 per cent was reported. His hearing problems are attributed to bad habits, such as frequent use of headphones, playing the drums and the saxophone.

He spent HK$50,000 on custom-made hearing aids to maintain a sleek image on camera





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shek Sau Hearing Aids Hearing Loss Actor Custom-Made Hearing Aids Rehab Eartronics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong court hears final arguments in trial of Tiananmen vigil organisers, hopes for July verdictHONG KONG — A Hong Kong court on Tuesday (May 19) concluded final arguments in a national security trial for two former organisers of the city's vigils remembering the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Read more »

Matthew Lillard Returning as Shaggy in a New Scooby-Doo AnimePopular actor Matthew Lillard is reprising his role as Shaggy Rogers in a new Scooby-Doo anime, set to be released by Tubi.

Read more »

Chinese personnel swim, use boats to evacuate people in flood-hit areasHONG KONG — Rescue workers used boats or swam through floodwaters to evacuate people in waterlogged areas across central and southwest China on Wednesday (May 20) after torrential rain killed at least 25 people and shut businesses, schools and transport links.

Read more »

Nicole Chang Min's TikTok video sparks speculation about marital troubles with James SeahLocal influencer Nicole Chang Min uploaded a TikTok video where she called herself 'his ex' amid rumours of marital woes with her actor husband James Seah. The video sparked speculation about their relationship.

Read more »