Hong Kong Actress Natalie Ng Dies at 51 After Cancer Battle

Natalie Ng, former Miss Hong Kong second runner-up and actress, passed away from cancer at age 51, leaving behind a legacy of strength and inspiration.

Hong Kong actress and former Miss Hong Kong contestant Natalie Ng , also known as Nathaliie Ng, passed away on June 9 at the age of 51 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Her family announced the news via a post on her social media accounts, expressing profound grief and regret. According to the statement, Natalie died peacefully in her sleep at the hospital, surrounded by loved ones. She had been admitted on the evening of June 5 and spent her final days with her family and close friends. The post highlighted her courageous fight against cancer, noting that she remained strong and positive throughout, inspiring many others facing similar challenges.

Natalie was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, but the disease relapsed in August 2024 and progressed to stage 4 by March 2025, spreading to her liver, bones, and brain. Throughout her battle, she accomplished many things she never imagined in her limited time, fulfilling numerous dreams. Her positive energy also inspired many others on her journey, encouraging them to face life's challenges with a positive attitude.

Natalie's journey in the entertainment industry began in 1998 when she won second runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant. She quickly rose to fame and appeared in numerous television series produced by TVB, including The Kung Fu Master (2000), Kung Fu Football (2004), Hope For Sale (2004), and Iron Ladies (2020). She also starred in the Hong Kong film Un Baiser Vole (2000). Her career spanned over two decades, earning her a loyal fan base and respect from peers.

Despite her professional success, her personal life faced challenges. She married financial specialist David Chan in 2011, but the couple divorced in June 2025. Natalie announced the divorce on social media, dispelling rumors that her husband had abandoned her after her cancer relapse. She emphasized that relationship problems are never one-sided and that friction existed before her illness.

She stated that the separation was amicable and that they remained committed to co-parenting their two daughters, aged nine and 12. She said then: We have always been good friends. Even if we can't be lovers, being friends is fine. I want to clear his name.

He may not have been the best partner, but he's certainly a good father. In her final months, Natalie focused on making the most of her time, fulfilling dreams and inspiring others with her positive attitude. Her social media posts often reflected her determination to live life to the fullest despite her terminal diagnosis. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and announced that details of her funeral will be shared later.

Her ex-husband David Chan will take over the care of their daughters. Natalie's legacy as a talented actress and a brave cancer warrior will be remembered by many. Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues across Hong Kong's entertainment industry. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and by the countless individuals she inspired through her resilience and grace





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