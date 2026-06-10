Hong Kong Actress Natalie Ng Dies at 51 After Long Cancer Battle

Hong Kong actress and former Miss Hong Kong second runner-up Natalie Ng passed away at age 51 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind two daughters and a legacy of positivity.

Hong Kong actress Natalie Ng , also known as Nathaliie Ng, passed away peacefully on June 9 at the age of 51 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Her death was announced via a heartfelt post on her social media accounts, which stated: It is with grief and regret that we inform you Natalie died peacefully in her sleep this morning at the hospital. The post revealed that she had been admitted to the hospital on the evening of June 5 and was surrounded by family and close friends during her final days.

Her family expressed their gratitude for the support they received and highlighted her remarkable strength throughout her illness. Throughout her battle with cancer, Natalie remained strong and courageous, accomplishing many things she never imagined in her limited time, fulfilling numerous dreams. Her positive energy also inspired many others on her journey, encouraging them to face life's challenges with a positive attitude. Natalie was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

Despite her initial treatment, she suffered a relapse in August 2024, and the cancer progressed to stage 4 in March 2025, spreading to her liver, bones, and brain. Throughout this arduous journey, she continued to work and raise awareness about cancer, becoming a symbol of resilience for many. She often shared her experiences on social media, offering encouragement to others battling the disease. Her family noted that even in her final months, she maintained her trademark optimism and grace.

Even as her health declined, she remained active on her platforms, posting messages of hope and gratitude. Her last post was just days before her admission, where she thanked her followers for their ongoing support and expressed her determination to keep fighting. Born in Hong Kong, Natalie Ng entered the entertainment industry in 1998 after winning second runner-up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant.

She quickly became a familiar face on television, starring in popular TVB series such as The Kung Fu Master (2000), Kung Fu Football (2004), Hope For Sale (2004), and Iron Ladies (2020). She also appeared in Hong Kong films, including Un Baiser Vole (2000). Her career spanned over two decades, and she was known for her versatility as an actress, taking on roles in both comedic and dramatic productions.

Beyond acting, she was also a model and social media influencer, amassing a loyal following who admired her candidness about her life and health. In recent years, she had become an advocate for cancer awareness, using her platform to document her treatment journey and share resources for other patients. Natalie married financial specialist David Chan in 2011, and the couple had two daughters, now aged nine and twelve.

However, she announced their divorce on social media in June 2025. In December 2025, she addressed rumors that her husband had left her after her cancer relapse, clarifying that relationship problems are never one person's fault. She stated that friction had existed between them before her medical crisis, and that their decision to part ways was amicable. She emphasized that they remained committed to co-parenting their children.

We have always been good friends, she said. Even if we can't be lovers, being friends is fine... I want to clear his name. He may not have been the best partner, but he's certainly a good father.

These words reflected her compassionate nature and desire to protect her family even in difficult times. Following her passing, her ex-husband David Chan will take full custody of their two daughters. The family has requested privacy and space during this difficult time, and details of her funeral will be announced later. The news of her death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from friends, fans, and colleagues in the Hong Kong entertainment industry.

Many have taken to social media to remember her warmth, talent, and inspiring spirit. Fellow actors praised her professionalism and kindness on set, while fans shared how her openness about her illness had helped them cope with their own challenges. Her legacy extends beyond her acting career; she was a voice for cancer patients and a beacon of hope for many facing similar battles.

Her courage in sharing her journey openly helped destigmatize the disease and encouraged others to seek treatment and maintain positivity. She will be remembered not only for her contributions to Hong Kong cinema and television but also for her indomitable spirit and kindness. In summary, Natalie Ng's life was a testament to strength in the face of adversity. She fought valiantly, loved deeply, and inspired countless individuals along the way.

Her memory will live on through her work and the lives she touched





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