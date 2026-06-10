Hong Kong Actress Natalie Ng Dies at 51 After Prolonged Battle with Cancer

Natalie Ng, a well-known Hong Kong actress, passed away on June 9, 2026, at 51 after fighting stage 4 breast cancer. The announcement highlighted her strength, her inspiration to others, and her family's plans for her daughters.

Actress Natalie Ng , known for her roles in Hong Kong television and film, has died at the age of 51. Her passing, which occurred on June 9, 2026, was announced via a heartfelt post on her official social media accounts.

The statement confirmed that Ng died peacefully in her sleep at a hospital, where she had been admitted on the evening of June 5. She was surrounded by family and close friends during her final days. The message highlighted her strength and courage throughout her long battle with cancer, noting that she accomplished many things she never imagined in her limited time and fulfilled numerous dreams.

Her positive energy and resilience were said to have inspired countless others facing their own life challenges. Ng's health struggle began with a breast cancer diagnosis in 2022. After initially fighting the disease, she suffered a relapse in August 2024. By March 2025, her condition had progressed to stage 4, with cancer cells spreading to her liver, bones, and brain.

Despite the grim prognosis, she continued to work and engage with her fans, maintaining a public presence characterized by optimism. Her family's announcement also addressed practical matters, stating that her two daughters, aged nine and twelve at the time of her death, would be cared for by her ex-husband, financial specialist David Chan. The family requested privacy and space as they mourned, with funeral details to be released at a later date.

Natalie Ng's career in entertainment spanned over two decades. She first entered the public eye in 1998 after securing the second runner-up position in the Miss Hong Kong pageant. This launched her acting career with Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), where she starred in popular series such as The Kung Fu Master (2000), Kung Fu Football (2004), Hope For Sale (2004), and Iron Ladies (2020). She also appeared in Hong Kong films, including Un Baiser Vole (2000).

Her personal life, including her marriage and subsequent divorce, was occasionally discussed in the media. She announced her separation from David Chan in June 2025. In December 2025, she addressed rumours directly, clarifying that their relationship problems predated her cancer crisis and that their split was amicable. She emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their daughters and praised Chan as a good father, even if they could no longer be partners.

Her legacy is remembered as one of professional dedication and personal bravery in the face of illness





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