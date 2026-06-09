Hong Kong Actress Natalie Ng Passes Away at 51 After Years of Battle with Breast Cancer

Renowned actress Natalie Ng, aged 51, died peacefully after a prolonged fight against stage 3 breast cancer, following a relapse and advanced disease. Her family announced her passing and reflected on her resilience and inspirational spirit, while also noting her upcoming funeral arrangements and co‑parenting arrangements for her daughters.

Natalie Ng, the celebrated Hong Kong actress who rose to fame between the late 1990s and early 2020s, died on June 9, 2026 at the age of 51.

The loss was announced through a heartfelt post on her personal social media accounts, where her family conveyed that she had peacefully passed away in her sleep earlier that morning while hospitalized. The message revealed that she had been admitted to the hospital on the evening of June 5 and had spent her final days in the company of close friends and family.

Throughout the notice, she was described as a strong and courageous woman who achieved a great deal in the limited time she had left, with her positive energy inspiring countless fans and peers alike to confront life's trials with optimism. Ng's medical history is a profound testament to her resilience. She first received a diagnosis of breast cancer in 2022, and after a period of remission, she suffered a relapse in August 2024.

By March 2025, the disease had progressed to stage 4, with cancerous cells spreading to her liver, bones and brain. Despite the severity of the condition, Natalie's daughter and close friends often observed that she remained determined to fulfill her goals. In the final social‑media post, it was disclosed that her two daughters, aged nine and twelve, will fall under the care of David Chan, her former husband and a financial specialist.

Chan will continue to provide them with guidance and support as they navigate the post‑funeral period. Natalie's journey through Hong Kong showbiz began in 1998 after she won second runner‑up in the Miss Hong Kong pageant that same year. She steadily climbed to fame with prolific work in television dramas and feature films.

Her early TV roles included The Kung Fu Master (2000) and Kung Fu Football (2004), while she portrayed memorable characters in Hope For Sale (2004) and Iron Ladies (2020). Her cinema credits feature, among others, the Belgian‑Hong Kong co‑production Un Baiser Vole (released in 2000). Over an almost three‑decade career, she became a household name for both her acting prowess and her warm public persona.

Aside from her professional achievements, Natalie welcomed her personal life into the public domain in recent years. She announced her divorce from David Chan in June 2025, following months of public scrutiny about whether the cancer relapse had pressured the marriage. In mid‑December 2025, she appeared in a media interview where she contested rumours that her husband had abandoned her during her illness.

She clarified that relationship issues had existed for years, suggesting that her decision to end the marriage was motivated by a desire for honesty rather than hostility. She emphasised that the separation remained amicable, that they had sustained a cooperative co‑parenting relationship, and that Chan provided him with a good fatherly role.

The newspaper's coverage has been scoured to expunge repetitive site navigation and boilerplate text, focusing solely on the substantive narrative about Natalie Ng's life, career, illness, and personal relationships. It captures her passion for acting, her quoted messages to fans, family and friends, and the intricacies of her emotional journey. The article concludes with an invitation for respectful space and privacy for the Ng family as they arrange funeral rites, with the date and details to follow.

As her memorial draws near, the Hong Kong entertainment community is expected to rally around her memory, acknowledging both her artistic legacy and her courageous fight against cancer, which served as a beacon of hope to many of her fans and to the broader public. Her talent, warmth, and enduring optimism will undoubtedly be remembered by all who had the privilege to witness her work and to know her as a person





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