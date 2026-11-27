A passenger ferry operated by Chu Kong Passenger Transport collided with a floating dry dock off Hong Kong on Friday, leaving 22 people injured and four in serious condition.

A significant maritime accident occurred in Hong Kong waters on Friday, November 27, when a passenger ferry collided with a floating dry dock, resulting in twenty-two injuries. The incident involved the vessel Xin Xun Long Er Hao, operated by Chu Kong Passenger Transport, which was en route from the Sheung Wan Ferry Terminal in Hong Kong to Shekou in Shenzhen. Emergency services responded rapidly to the scene off Tsing Yi Road, where the vessel lost control and struck the stationary structure. Among the injured, four individuals remain in serious condition, prompting a major multi-agency response that included firefighting vessels, mobile casualty units, and multiple ambulances to manage the casualties. The affected passengers were subsequently transported to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung and Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan for urgent medical treatment. This event has drawn immediate attention to the operational safety of the busy cross-boundary water routes connecting Hong Kong and mainland China.

Chu Kong Ferry Collision Details

The core details of the accident were reported by Hong Kong police, who received a call at approximately 9:20 am regarding a vessel accident in the waters near Tsing Yi Road. According to local news outlet HK01, the ferry had departed from the Hong Kong-Macao Ferry Terminal in Sheung Wan at 9:00 am. The vessel, identified as Xin Xun Long Er Hao, was traveling from Hong Kong's Sheung Wan to Shenzhen's Shekou when the collision occurred. Citing a source, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that the ferry's captain experienced a helm malfunction which led to a loss of control over the boat. This mechanical failure caused the vessel to crash directly into a floating dry dock belonging to a shipyard. The precise timing of the impact and the subsequent emergency response have been documented by local authorities to assist in the ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident.

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Victim Demographics and Injuries

The breakdown of the twenty-two individuals injured in the collision reveals specific demographic details that highlight the nature of the passengers involved. The South China Morning Post reported that the group of injured included seven females and fifteen males. Among the male victims, there were two men and a boy from China, indicating that some passengers were crossing the border from the mainland. The presence of international passengers underscores the connectivity of the route and the diverse group of individuals affected by the incident. Local media coverage emphasized that the injuries varied in severity, with a small but critical number of patients requiring intensive care. The rapid deployment of emergency workers, including firefighting vessels and ambulances, was essential in stabilizing the condition of those on board before they were transferred to hospitals. The specific numbers of injured parties serve as a key metric for assessing the scale of the maritime accident.

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Medical Response and Treatment

The medical response to the ferry collision involved multiple healthcare facilities in the vicinity of the incident site. The injured passengers were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung and Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan for treatment. These hospitals are well-equipped to handle emergency cases and provide the necessary care for the twenty-two individuals requiring medical attention. The involvement of these specific institutions indicates a coordinated effort to distribute the patient load and ensure timely access to specialized medical services. The four patients in serious condition were likely prioritized for immediate intervention and monitoring. The rapid mobilization of mobile casualty units and ambulances to the scene facilitated the efficient transport of the injured from the waters off Tsing Yi Road to the mainland hospitals. This logistical coordination played a vital role in the immediate aftermath of the accident, ensuring that all victims received appropriate medical care.

Operational Safety and Next Steps

The incident raises important questions regarding the operational safety of passenger ferries on the Hong Kong-Shenzhen route. Chu Kong Passenger Transport, the operator of the Xin Xun Long Er Hao, faces scrutiny as authorities investigate the reported helm malfunction. The alleged mechanical failure that led to the loss of control and subsequent collision with the floating dry dock will likely be examined in detail by maritime safety experts. Passengers and the public will await the findings of the official investigation to understand the full extent of the technical failure and any potential lapses in maintenance protocols. The accident highlights the risks associated with busy waterways and the importance of robust vessel maintenance. Future measures may include enhanced safety checks and updated emergency response plans for ferry operators in Hong Kong. The ongoing investigation will determine if there were any systemic issues contributing to the crash and what steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.