Hong Kong productions swept major categories at the 63rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, with scenes from departure and We Are Born Good leading the winners list.

The 63rd Golden Horse Awards held their ceremony in Taipei on November 22, delivering a significant victory for the Hong Kong film industry. The event, widely recognized as the premier awards for Chinese-language cinema, saw multiple productions from Hong Kong take home top honors across various categories. This outcome marks a notable shift in the regional landscape, highlighting the continued creativity and resilience of Hong Kong filmmakers despite complex political tensions.

Documentary and Short Film Triumphs

Scenes from Departure, a documentary exploring the complex relationship between a Hong Kong filmmaker and his estranged father, secured the award for Best Documentary Feature. Director Chan Kam-hei and producer Flora Linghwa Huang accepted the trophy, celebrating the film's critical acclaim for its intimate portrayal of familial disconnection. In the short film category, Three Little Pigs won Best Live Action Short Film. This dark-humor movie follows two teenagers in Hong Kong on a mission to steal a pig's head, offering a unique narrative perspective on youth culture.

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Andy Law, a representative for Three Little Pigs, delivered an emotional acceptance speech on behalf of director Chung Kam-nei and the rest of the crew. He dedicated the award to every 'little pig' who has been or is still in prison, suggesting their work might serve as an unwavering light for those incarcerated. The statement came amidst a backdrop of stringent laws, including Beijing's 2020 national security law and Hong Kong's 2024 homegrown code, which have been used to prosecute activists since the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

We Are Born Good Takes Top Narrative honors

Another Hong Kong production, We Are Born Good, achieved the night's most prestigious honors by winning Best Narrative Feature and Best Original Screenplay. The film centers on a former prisoner who meets a struggling young actor in the city, weaving a story of redemption and artistic struggle. Screenwriter and director Leung Chuen Yeung, accompanied by the cast, posed with their awards, marking a significant return to prominence for Hong Kong cinema on this prestigious stage.

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The success of these films stands in contrast to the broader boycott by many Chinese directors and A-list celebrities. Since 2018, when a Taiwanese director voiced support for independence during an acceptance speech, many in mainland China have shunned the event. Beijing banned entertainers from attending in 2019 as political tensions between the two sides escalated, making the strong showing by Hong Kong productions a rare and celebrated occurrence this year.

International Recognition and Future Outlook

While Hong Kong films dominated the narrative categories, the directorial award went to Taiwanese filmmaker Joseph Hsu Chen-chieh for Double Happiness, beating veteran Japanese director Hiroyuki Tanaka. Angela Yuen won Best Leading Actress for her role in Afterpiece, expressing pride in being among many Hong Kong filmmakers who won awards that night. Hong Kong actor and boy band member Anson Kong Ip-sang also added to the local tally by winning Best Supporting Actor for We're Nothing at All.

The ceremony featured notable international presence, with Hollywood stars Zendaya and Jason Momoa joining via video to present an award alongside Golden Horse chairman Chang Chen. Taiwanese actor and two-time winner Shu Qi won Best New Director for her debut film Girl. Host Will Or highlighted the event's ability to bring together Chinese-language films from different places, suggesting that the awards continue to foster cross-regional artistic collaboration despite political barriers.