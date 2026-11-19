A Hong Kong private hospital has apologized after a doctor accidentally removed a patient's ovaries during surgery intended to preserve them, citing a cognitive lapse and loss of situational awareness.

A private hospital in Hong Kong has issued a formal apology after a surgical error resulted in the unintended removal of a 45-year-old patient's ovaries. The incident occurred during an operation at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre, where the initial plan was specifically designed to preserve the organs. This significant patient safety breach was officially disclosed by the Department of Health in its monthly report on sentinel event s, which was released on November 16.

The Sentinel Event Declaration Details

The Department of Health classified this incident as a sentinel event, a category reserved for patient safety incidents that involve death or serious physical or psychological injury. The official disclosure on November 16 highlighted the severity of the error, prompting an immediate response from the private teaching hospital located in Sha Tin. The hospital apologized just one day after the regulatory body made the incident public, expressing deep sadness and regret over what happened in September.

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Health officials stated that the patient remained in stable condition following the surgery and the subsequent removal of the organs. The spokesperson for the Department of Health emphasized that there was no evidence suggesting the hospital had breached code of practice requirements regarding premises, staffing, or equipment. The regulator determined that these facility standards did not contribute to the occurrence of the sentinel event, shifting the focus entirely to individual clinical conduct.

Cognitive Lapse and Surgical Protocol Failure

The hospital's internal investigation attributed the error to a "cognitive lapse" rather than a systemic failure. The medical institution explained that during the procedure, the doctor became highly focused on executing immediate clinical steps. This intense concentration led to a temporary collapse of his situational awareness, causing him to lose track of the broader surgical plan. Consequently, the physician failed to carry out the original directive to preserve the ovaries.

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Despite the surgical consent form and treatment plan explicitly stating that the ovaries were to be preserved, the doctor proceeded with their removal. The error was not detected during the operation itself but was identified during the specimen verification process. This standard procedure is designed to confirm that laboratory samples match the correct patient, and it was at this stage that staff noticed the discrepancy in the removed tissue.

Disciplinary Actions and Accountability Measures

Upon discovering the mismatch during specimen verification, the staff immediately notified the attending physician of the error. Although the specific identity of the doctor involved has not been publicly disclosed, the hospital confirmed that disciplinary action would be taken. The institution stated that any penalties against the medical professional would be enforced in accordance with the hospital's human resources policies and internal disciplinary procedures.

This case underscores the critical importance of maintaining situational awareness during complex surgical procedures. The hospital's admission of a cognitive lapse highlights the potential for even highly skilled medical professionals to make critical errors when focus narrows excessively on immediate tasks. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the necessity for rigorous checks, such as specimen verification, to prevent serious patient harm.

Impact on Patient Care and Future Procedures

The removal of both ovaries has significant long-term health implications for the 45-year-old patient, likely requiring ongoing medical management to address hormonal changes and other physiological effects. The hospital's apology marks the beginning of a process that may involve further regulatory review and potential legal consequences for the medical practitioner involved. Patients and families can now expect greater transparency regarding how such cognitive lapses are prevented in future surgeries at the CUHK Medical Centre.

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The Department of Health's publication of the sentinel event on November 16 ensures that the public and other healthcare providers are aware of the incident. This transparency is intended to foster a culture of safety and continuous improvement within the healthcare sector. The hospital's swift apology and acknowledgment of the error demonstrate a commitment to addressing patient safety concerns, even when the fault lies with individual clinical judgment rather than institutional resources.