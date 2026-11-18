CUHK Medical Centre apologised after a 45-year-old woman's ovaries were removed during surgery meant only to take out her uterus and fallopian tubes. The hospital blamed a cognitive lapse and said disciplinary action will follow.

A Hong Kong private hospital has apologised after a 45-year-old woman's ovaries were wrongly removed during an operation meant to take out only her uterus and fallopian tubes.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Medical Centre attributed the blunder to a cognitive lapse and a temporary loss of focus by the surgeon. The private teaching hospital in Sha Tin apologised on Tuesday (Nov 18), a day after the Department of Health disclosed the incident in its monthly list of sentinel events in private hospitals. The identity of the doctor who performed the operation has not been publicly released.

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Surgeon Blamed For Cognitive Lapse

The hospital said it was deeply saddened and regretful over September's blunder, which it described as a cognitive lapse. In a statement, it said investigation results revealed that during the surgery the doctor was highly focused on executing the immediate clinical steps, which led to a temporary collapse of his situational awareness. The hospital added that the doctor failed to carry out the original surgical plan of preserving the ovaries.

It said the doctor has acknowledged this cognitive lapse and offered a heartfelt apology and explanation to the patient and her family. The mistake was uncovered by a nurse who found both ovaries during specimen verification. The nurse immediately notified the doctor that this was inconsistent with the original surgical plan to preserve them. Both the surgical consent form and the treatment plan had explicitly specified that the ovaries were to be kept intact.

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The centre said it took the doctor's individual responsibility very seriously and would impose disciplinary action in accordance with its human resources policies. Earlier, the Department of Health had stated, without naming the facility, that a 45-year-old patient had both of her ovaries inadvertently removed while undergoing a minimally invasive surgery to remove her uterus and fallopian tubes.

Doctor Faces Disciplinary Action

A spokesman said it had received a sentinel event report from a private hospital on Sep 13, and noted that the patient was in stable condition following the incident. The spokesman added that there was no evidence showing the hospital had breached the code of practice requirements on premises, staffing or equipment in a way that led to the sentinel event.

CUHK Medical Centre said it was highly concerned about the incident and had reported it to the department as required for a sentinel event. The Hospital Authority defines a sentinel event as an unexpected occurrence involving death or serious physical or psychological injury, or the risk thereof. The hospital said it has apologised and explained the incident to the patient and their family members, and would provide appropriate medical follow-up and support.

It added that it has conducted a comprehensive review of the incident and will implement appropriate follow-up and improvement measures based on the findings. Dr Yu Kai-man, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology, said that under normal conditions surgeons were unlikely to mistake an ovary for a fallopian tube, as the organs differed in shape, colour and position.

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Adhesion Complicates Surgery Distinguishing Organs

But if the ovary, fallopian tube and uterus are stuck together due to adhesion, it can be difficult to distinguish them during surgery, he told a radio programme. Yu was referring to the medical condition when a band of scar-like tissue forms between two internal body surfaces or organs, causing them to stick together. He explained that some abnormalities could be detected before an operation and that doctors should explain the potential risks and complications to patients beforehand.

He added that the removal of both ovaries could cause a sudden drop in a woman's hormone levels, triggering more severe menopausal symptoms. Patients could consider hormone replacement therapy to alleviate these symptoms, according to Yu, although he cautioned that this could slightly increase the risks of breast cancer and cardiovascular disease and therefore required careful assessment.