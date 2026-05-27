Hong Kong International Airport Opens World’s Most Digitally Advanced Terminal 2

Hong Kong International Airport launched its new Terminal 2, featuring AI-powered check-in and bag-drop, as part of a $14.5 billion expansion to handle 100 million passengers yearly and compete with Dubai and Singapore.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) officially opened its new Terminal 2 (T2) on Wednesday, May 27, marking a significant milestone in its ambitious expansion plan aimed at rivaling global aviation hubs like Singapore Changi and Dubai International.

The terminal, which operators claim is the world’s most digitally advanced, leverages artificial intelligence, robotics, and facial scanning technology to streamline passenger processing. With 58 self-check-in kiosks and 68 bag-drop facilities powered by AI and facial recognition, alongside 108 manual counters, T2 is designed to handle up to 30 million passengers annually.

The departure hall features a bright, spacious environment with dynamic digital content, upgraded self-service facilities, and a variety of dining and shopping options, including fast-food chains like Jollibee and McDonald’s. Large displays showcasing marine life add to the aesthetic appeal. On opening day, around 4,200 passengers were expected, with authorities reporting smooth operations.

However, some travelers faced challenges navigating from the old terminal and called for clearer signage. Initially, passengers checking in at T2 will board flights from Terminal 1 via the Automated People Mover system, according to Travel Weekly Australia. The new terminal is part of a massive US$14.5 billion (S$18.52 billion) expansion project that includes the simultaneous use of three runways since 2024, aiming to boost HKIA’s capacity to 100 million passengers a year.

This move positions Hong Kong to compete directly with Dubai International Airport, which handled over 95 million international travelers in 2025, making it the world’s busiest for international traffic. Asian airports like Singapore, Seoul, and now Hong Kong are investing heavily to capitalize on growing travel demand. T2 will initially house 15 mostly budget and regional airlines, with Hong Kong Airlines being the first to relocate check-in operations from Terminal 1.

Other carriers moving in shortly include Air Asia, Batik Air Malaysia, Hainan Airlines, Thai Lion Air, Cambodia Airways, IndiGo, VietJet Air, Bangkok Airways, Greater Bay Airlines, Jeju Air, Cebu Pacific Air, and HK Express. The gradual transition aims to ensure operational stability. The expansion underscores Hong Kong’s determination to reclaim its status as a premier aviation hub amid fierce regional competition.

The use of cutting-edge technology is expected to enhance efficiency and passenger experience, potentially setting new standards for airport operations worldwide. While the initial feedback has been largely positive, the airport authority will need to address navigation issues and ensure seamless connectivity between terminals. As global air travel continues to recover, HKIA’s upgraded infrastructure positions it well to handle future growth. The airport’s Instagram page has been showcasing the terminal’s features, highlighting the spacious white-themed interiors and advanced self-service facilities.

With the addition of T2, Hong Kong is not only expanding capacity but also modernizing its approach to airport management, leveraging AI and biometrics to reduce wait times and improve security. This strategic investment reflects a broader trend among major airports to adopt smart technologies to stay competitive. The success of T2 will likely influence future developments in airport design and operations across the region.

As passengers adapt to the new layout and processes, the airport continues to refine its services based on real-time feedback. The phased relocation of airlines is expected to be completed by early June, after which T2 will be fully operational. Hong Kong’s commitment to innovation and capacity expansion signals its intent to remain a key player in the global aviation industry for decades to come





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