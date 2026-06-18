Hong Kong Issues Highest Black Rain Signal Amid Severe Weather Warnings

Hong Kong's observatory raised its highest black rain signal on Thursday, prompting school closures and business interruptions as heavy rain exceeding 70mm per hour continues. The warning, the second this year, follows days of soaking rain from an active monsoon and low-pressure trough. Intense gusts up to 80kmh have been recorded, and the alert coincides with the Dragon Boat Festival weekend. Neighboring Shenzhen issued a red rain signal, urging residents to avoid hazardous areas.

Hong Kong 's observatory raised its highest black rain signal on Thursday (Jun 18) at 12.55pm local time, prompting schools to close and some businesses to halt, as it asked residents to take shelter and be on guard for severe flooding.

Heavy rain exceeding 70mm in an hour is likely to continue, the observatory said on its website. It is the second time the black warning signal has been hoisted this year; the first occurred more than a week ago on Jun 8. The financial hub, along with much of southern China, has been soaked for several days now due to an active southwest monsoon and a lingering trough of low pressure.

Intense gusts may continue to affect Hong Kong, with wind strength of around 80kmh recorded in the city's southwestern district of Tai O, the observatory said. It comes ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, which gives residents a three-day weekend, when many are expected to travel. Authorities across the border in Shenzhen, mainland China, hoisted the red rain signal and urged residents to stay away from low-lying, waterlogged and what it called other dangerous areas





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hong Kong Black Rain Signal Severe Weather Flooding Dragon Boat Festival Shenzhen Monsoon Rainstorm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong Star Aaron Kwok Spotted in Singapore Amid Filming SpeculationHong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has been seen at Changi Airport, Dempsey Hill, and Resorts World Sentosa, leading to online speculation about a possible film project. Photos and videos from RedNote show the actor-singer with a camera crew and security, fueling rumors about his visit's purpose.

Read more »

Lou Shang cafe to close after three years, owner cites financial struggles and accessibility issuesLou Shang, a Singapore cafe known for its HDB block concept, announced its closure on July 14 after three years of operation. Owner Sebastian Ang stated in a social media post that the business had been difficult to maintain, with monthly numbers consistently indicating trouble. The cafe, located on the second floor of a shop house without a lift along Prinsep Street, faced accessibility challenges. Ang reflected that while the concept attracted visitors for special occasions or to introduce Singapore to overseas friends, it failed to cultivate repeat customers. Menu items included fusion offerings like Pandan Kaya Latte and Bak Kut Teh Coffee. Ang emphasized that a concept alone is insufficient; strong fundamentals, reasonable pricing, and repeat patronage are essential for sustainability. He noted that success should not be measured solely by longevity.

Read more »

Two Killed as Taxi Flips Six Times in Hong Kong Highway Collision Caught on DashcamDashcam footage shows a taxi flipping over at least six times after being struck by a van on a wet Hong Kong highway, killing two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle. The van driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Read more »

Commentary: Beijing’s crackdown on overseas investing is making Hong Kong more important, not lessHong Kong is being repositioned as a controlled gateway between two worlds, says Enodo Economics’ Diana Choyleva.

Read more »