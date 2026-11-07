Hong Kong lawmakers strongly condemned foreign criticism of Joshua Wong's additional 10-year jail term, calling it a political smear against the city's judicial integrity and national security laws.

Hong Kong's Legislative Council publicly rejected international criticism regarding the sentencing of democracy activist Joshua Wong on November 7, 2026. The lawmakers issued a stern statement condemning foreign governments for their reaction to Wong receiving an additional 10 years in jail under the city's national security law.

Legco Condemns Foreign Political Interference

Legislative Council officials characterized the overseas criticism as defaming and smearing the integrity of Hong Kong's judicial system. They argued that these foreign attempts were designed to deliberately distort the nature of Wong's criminal acts by framing them as personal political expression rather than legal violations.

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A spokesperson for the Legislative Council described the international backlash as entirely a political manipulation. The goal of this manipulation, according to the lawmakers, is to confuse and mislead both the local public of Hong Kong and the broader international community about the legitimacy of the legal proceedings.

Details of the Collusion Conviction and Sentence

Joshua Wong, who has been incarcerated since 2020, received the additional decade-long sentence on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The court convicted him on a specific charge of collusion with foreign entities, which falls under the jurisdiction of the city's stringent national security law.

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The 30-year-old activist was part of a larger group whose protest activities were effectively outlawed after Beijing imposed the sweeping national security law. This legislation was introduced in 2020 following a period of sometimes violent demonstrations that shook the Asian financial hub.

Legco Asserts Regional Stability and Economic Resilience

Emphasizing the positive state of the region, a Legislative Council spokesperson stated that Hong Kong society has fully restored its stability and prosperity. The lawmaker highlighted that the city continues to maintain its position among the top global rankings in various international business and competitiveness indices.

The Legislative Council's defense of the judiciary underscores the government's commitment to enforcing laws that maintain order in the special administrative region. Officials view the national security law as a necessary tool to preserve economic vitality and social harmony against what they describe as external interference and internal unrest.

Long-Term Implications for Political Activism in Hong Kong

The sentencing of Joshua Wong marks a significant development in the enforcement of national security laws in Hong Kong. By adding 10 years to his existing term, the judicial system has signaled a strict approach to handling cases involving alleged collusion with foreign powers.

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This legal outcome reinforces the current political climate in Hong Kong, where activities deemed threats to national security face severe penalties. The Legislative Council's strong rebuttal to foreign criticism indicates that local authorities remain firm in their interpretation and application of the law, regardless of international diplomatic pressure or disapproval.