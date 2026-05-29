Hong Kong Principal Apologizes After Altercation with Security Guards in Singapore

A Hong Kong school principal apologized for losing his temper in an altercation with security guards during a school trip to Singapore, sparking debate over race and professionalism.

Hong Kong school principal Lee Cheuk-hing has found himself at the center of controversy after a confrontation with security guards in Singapore during a school trip with students from San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun.

The incident occurred on May 22 in an undisclosed location in Jurong, where the group had parked their vehicle. According to video footage that later circulated online, Mr. Lee became agitated when guards asked him to move the vehicle. Despite attempts by onlookers to defuse the situation, he continued to shout and taunt the guards, who are South Asian women.

Later, he was seen speaking calmly to a Chinese female passerby, saying he would listen because she was 'very polite,' a comment that many interpreted as racially charged. The school quickly issued a public apology, stating that the principal's behavior was unacceptable and that they would cooperate fully with investigations by both Singapore authorities and Hong Kong's Education Bureau. In a tearful video apology, Mr. Lee expressed deep remorse.

'I am a principal. I should lead by example. But I failed. I lost my temper and I am sorry.

I apologize to everyone, especially to the security guards, my students, and the school community. I hope my students will learn from my mistake and always stay calm,' he said. He also urged his students to think before they act and to respect everyone, regardless of their background. The incident has sparked a fierce debate on social media.

While many criticized Mr. Lee for his outburst and suspected racial bias, others argued that the security guards were not entirely blameless. Some netizens pointed out that the guards were allegedly shouting back and not remaining professional. One user wrote, 'The security guards need training. They should have de-escalated the situation instead of shouting back.

Both parties were in the wrong.

' Another commented, 'This is a cultural misunderstanding. In Hong Kong, people often speak loudly, and the guards may have misinterpreted that as aggression.

' However, a significant number of commenters highlighted the power imbalance, noting that a principal should set a better example. The incident also raises questions about how Hong Kong educators behave abroad and the expectations of their conduct. The Education Bureau stated that they are looking into the matter seriously and will take appropriate action. Singapore's police confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

The school's management expressed their disappointment and vowed to review their code of conduct for overseas trips. As the controversy continues, Mr. Lee's reputation has taken a hit. Some parents have expressed concern, while others have shown support, saying that everyone makes mistakes. The incident serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of emotional control and cultural sensitivity, especially for those in positions of authority.

It also highlights the challenges of cross-cultural communication in an increasingly globalized world. The school has promised to reinforce proper conduct for all staff members during future trips. This event will likely be discussed in Hong Kong's education circles for some time, as it touches on issues of race, class, and professional responsibility





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