Hong Kong Principal Dismissed After Swearing at Singapore Security Guards

Lee Cheuk Hing, principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School, was summarily fired after a video showed him verbally abusing security guards in Singapore. The school cited grave disruption and violation of professional conduct.

The principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Hong Kong, Lee Cheuk Hing, has been summarily dismissed after a video surfaced showing him verbally abusing security guards in Singapore .

The school's incorporated management committee stated on Wednesday that his immediate dismissal was necessary to prevent grave disruptions to school operations. They described his behavior as 'vulgar' and a violation of the Education Bureau's professional code of conduct for teaching staff. Under Hong Kong's Employment Ordinance, an employer may dismiss an employee without notice if they engage in serious misconduct.

The incident occurred on May 23 when Lee, on an excursion in Singapore, was recorded swearing at two female security officers at Safra Jurong. The officers were trying to direct his bus to a designated parking area, but Lee allegedly wanted to stop at a non-designated spot. The video shows him pointing fingers, yelling, and using profanity.

The school manager, Edmund Wong Chun Sek, expressed confidence that this isolated incident would not deter qualified educators from applying for the principalship, emphasizing that the decision was made in the best interests of students. Singapore police confirmed receiving a report and stated that investigations are ongoing. Under the Private Security Industry Act, those who harass or verbally abuse security officers may face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Lee initially resigned on May 28 but was fired before the resignation could take effect. The school's committee noted that allowing him to remain until August 31 would have severely impacted normal operations and hindered the ability of teachers and students to move on quickly





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Hong Kong Principal Verbal Abuse Security Guards Dismissal Singapore

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