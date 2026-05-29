Hong Kong principal resigns after confrontation with security guards in Singapore

Lee Cheuk-hing, principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, has tendered his resignation following a confrontation with security guards during a school trip in Singapore.

Lee Cheuk-hing tendered his resignation as principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun , following a confrontation with security guards during a school trip in Singapore .

Lee was captured on video yelling at the guards, using profanity, and making faces at them. He later apologized for his behavior, stating that he should have remained calm and restrained as a principal. Lee pledged to fully cooperate with investigations by the Education Bureau and the school board, and also resigned from his district duties.

The Education Bureau had expressed concern over the case and demanded a written report from the school, under the city-state's Private Security Industry Act, those found guilty of intentionally harassing or causing alarm or distress to a security officer can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,915) or both. Lee's confrontation with the security guards sparked heated discussion in both Hong Kong and Singapore, with many calling for him to be held accountable for his actions.

The school's board of directors will have to meet to decide whether to accept Lee's resignation, given the many factors involved. Lee's resignation comes after he tendered his resignation on Thursday (May 28), and the school manager Edmund Wong Chun-sek confirmed that the school's board of directors would have to meet to decide whether to accept the resignation.

Lee's apology and resignation are seen as a step in the right direction, but many are still calling for him to be held accountable for his actions. Lee's confrontation with the security guards has sparked a wider debate about the importance of remaining calm and restrained, especially in positions of authority. Lee's actions have been widely criticized, and many are calling for him to be held accountable for his behavior.

The Education Bureau and the school board will have to investigate the incident and determine the appropriate course of action. Lee's resignation is a significant development in the case, and it remains to be seen what the outcome will be. Lee's apology and resignation are a step in the right direction, but many are still calling for him to be held accountable for his actions.

The incident has sparked a wider debate about the importance of remaining calm and restrained, especially in positions of authority. Lee's actions have been widely criticized, and many are calling for him to be held accountable for his behavior. The Education Bureau and the school board will have to investigate the incident and determine the appropriate course of action





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Lee Cheuk-Hing San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School Tuen Mun Singapore Security Guards Confrontation Resignation

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