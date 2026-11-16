Hong Kong activates AI facial recognition across CCTV network under SmartView

Hong Kong has begun using AI-powered facial recognition across its CCTV network under the SmartView police operation, citing national security and crime prevention, as privacy concerns mount. About 5,000 cameras are installed, with plans to reach 60,000 by 2028.

Hong Kong rolled out AI-powered facial recognition functions across its camera surveillance system on Monday (Nov 16), expanding monitoring of public spaces in the name of national security and crime prevention.

The new artificial intelligence tools are part of a police operation dubbed SmartView. Police commissioner Joe Chow said over the weekend that they would be a safeguard for law-abiding citizens and boost the capabilities of existing surveillance systems. China has tightened control over Hong Kong since huge pro-democracy protests swept the city in 2019, imposing a national security law on the finance hub that critics say has quelled dissent.

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Police Roll Out SmartView Surveillance Tools

Security chief Chris Tang told lawmakers last year that the AI functions would be used to monitor crowds and read licence plates, and would naturally be applied to people, such as tracking a criminal suspect. Police have already installed roughly 5,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across Hong Kong since SmartView launched in 2024. Authorities credit their use in solving nearly 2,200 cases and more than 2,800 arrests.

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The authorities plan to increase the number of cameras to 60,000 by 2028, according to documents submitted to the legislature. Li, a Hong Kong finance worker in his 40s who declined to give his full name due to safety concerns, told AFP he was worried about the potential misuse of AI-powered surveillance. There are no secrets left anywhere; many tools have already collected your data and facial images, he said.

Another resident named Saturday Zhou was less concerned, telling AFP that there are already plenty of these AI-powered CCTVs in mainland cities and people have got used to them. Officials must be open about their use of the relevant data in order to maintain transparency, he added. Commissioner Chow told local media on Sunday that we understand that many people may be concerned about this, but the new system won't be abused.

Residents React to Expanded Camera Network

Mainland China already uses AI in its surveillance systems on a massive scale, drawing concern from international rights groups and non-governmental organisations. A report released last year by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute warned that the Chinese government's use of AI tools enabled it to automate censorship, enhance surveillance and pre-emptively suppress dissent. Similar technology has also been adopted elsewhere, including in Britain. Critics argue that it grants the government unchecked power to invade privacy.

Concerns have also been raised over false matches leading to wrongful arrests and transparency surrounding the cameras. In 2024, the European Union banned the use of real-time remote biometric identification systems in publicly accessible spaces for the purposes of law enforcement, with some exceptions. Residents and rights groups warn about constant monitoring, false matches and weak transparency, while officials say the system won't be abused.