Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 more years in jail under Hong Kong national security law

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty to collusion with foreign entities and was sentenced to 10 additional years in prison, keeping him behind bars until he is about 40.

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was sentenced on Thursday to 10 more years in jail. He pleaded guilty to a charge of collusion with foreign entities under the city's national security law.

Wong has been behind bars since 2020. The new sentence will keep him in prison after his current term ends in January. It will be served concurrently, effectively shortening it by two months. He will be about 40 when he leaves jail.

Also read Joshua Wong to be Sentenced for Foreign Collusion Under Hong Kong Security Law

Joshua Wong Umbrella Movement Activist

Wong was once a leader of the 2014 Umbrella Movement. That movement posed one of the boldest populist challenges to China's Communist Party in decades. He was 17 at the time and became its international face. In mitigation comments on Thursday, Wong recalled the day he was charged.

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One national security officer said he and Wong were enemies, and lamented losing many friends because of Wong. Wong said he replied: You are not my enemy. We are all Hong Kongers; there is no antagonism between us. He also said he mistakenly thought his actions were within the law.

Wong added that he never advocated Hong Kong independence nor the collapse of China. He also mentioned a desire to eventually look after his ageing parents above all. Prosecutors accused Wong of working with others to solicit foreign sanctions or hostile actions against Hong Kong and China. They said this happened between July and November 2020.

The timeframe is key. Beijing imposed the National Security Law on the city in late June 2020. This followed months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019. The law outlawed or put at risk many political activities.

Scholarism Group Started Joshua Wong Journey

Wong's activist journey started at 14. He co-founded a group called Scholarism. It held mass protests and forced the government to shelve plans for a pro-China national education scheme in schools. As a thin youth with bowl-cut hair and dark-rimmed glasses, Wong became the face of the Umbrella Movement.

The name referred to how protesters warded off riot police volleys of tear gas and pepper spray. The Umbrella Movement drew hundreds of thousands of protesters at its peak. They paralysed streets in the city's heart for 79 days. Wong's activism and vocal dissent landed him in jail numerous times.

Wong became a familiar face internationally and a thorn in the side of authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong. He appeared on the front cover of Time magazine in 2014. A Netflix documentary in 2017 chronicled his political life. He was repeatedly nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, along with other Hong Kong critics of mainland China, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

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He met politicians from the United States and Europe to drum up support for Hong Kong's democracy movement. Beijing called him a black hand of foreign forces. Outsiders who met him during this time recall his striking air of quiet determination and apparently unshakable convictions. When Wong left jail in June 2019 at the height of the protests, he was not a leading organiser.

Demosisto Party Joshua Wong Rise

But he again became one of the movement's most globally recognised faces. Scholarism had morphed into Demosisto. That political party once backed a referendum on Hong Kong's sovereignty. It installed the youngest candidate ever on the city's Legislative Council before he was disqualified.

Demosisto was disbanded within hours after the National Security Law was passed. In 2017, just before another sentencing, Wong told more than 100 supporters who thronged the court lobby, some weeping, that he had no regrets. He said: I hope Hong Kong people won't give up. Victory is ours.

Joshua Wong Last Wish Release

When we are released next year I hope we can see a Hong Kong that is full of hope. I want to see Hong Kong people not giving up. This is my last wish before I go to jail. Nearly 10 years on, Wong's extended term is the latest blow for a movement whose followers find themselves in detention, exile or, in some cases, cowed into silence.

Standing in the dock on Thursday, Wong was silent as the judge sentenced him. The judge noted Wong was reading books on Chinese history and Hong Kong's mini-constitution in jail. That, along with his desire to care for his parents, prompted the judge to hail his rehabilitation efforts as commendable.