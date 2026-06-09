Hong Kong School Principal Fired for Screaming at Security Guards in Singapore

The principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School was summarily dismissed after a viral video showed him yelling at security guards over a parking dispute in Singapore. Labour experts question the legality of the dismissal.

Hong Kong's San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun has terminated its principal, Lee Cheuk-hing, effective June 3, without benefits, after a video of him screaming at security guards in Singapore went viral.

The incident occurred on May 22 at an undisclosed location in Jurong, where Lee argued with two female security guards over a parking issue. According to reports, the guards asked Lee to move the vehicle he and his students were using, but he reacted angrily, shouting and taunting them despite attempts by at least three onlookers to calm him down.

The school management committee issued a statement on Wednesday, June 3, stating that Lee's vulgar behavior violated the school's code of conduct for educators, which aligns with guidelines stipulated by the Education Bureau. This led to his immediate dismissal and removal of all duties. Lee had previously submitted a resignation letter after the video circulated widely, but the school rejected it in favor of summary dismissal, which denies him severance or other benefits.

Labour lawmaker Chau Ka-lok commented that summary dismissal is akin to capital punishment in the labour sector, noting that the threshold for invoking such a clause is very high because employees lose all benefits when summarily dismissed. He emphasized that courts have historically required strong evidence to justify such dismissals. Lee has claimed he was trying to protect his students during the dispute, which may be considered a mitigating factor.

Chau suggested that the school may find it difficult to defend the firing legally, especially if Lee pursues legal action. The case highlights the stringent standards Hong Kong courts apply to summary dismissals, where employers must prove gross misconduct or willful disobedience that irreparably damages the employment relationship. Tang Fei, a lawmaker from the education sector and a former secondary school principal, noted that Lee may have sought legal advice upon feeling his rights were not protected.

Tang pointed out that the incident could impact Lee's provident fund, though the extent depends on the Education Bureau's decision. He added that schools must balance discipline with fairness, especially when educators face public scrutiny. The incident has sparked debate about the use of summary dismissal in Hong Kong schools, with some arguing that it is too harsh for a single outburst, while others emphasize the need to uphold professional standards.

The Education Bureau is expected to review the case and determine any further consequences for Lee's pension or teaching credentials





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Principal Fired Hong Kong School Singapore Parking Dispute Labour Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong principal fired over Singapore row says he will seek legal adviceLee Cheuk-hing apologised again for the swearing incident, but said that he was shocked by the immediate dismissal.

Read more »

Hong Kong School Principal Seeks Legal Advice After Being FiredLee Cheuk-hing, the former principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, has asked for legal advice regarding his employment contract rights after being fired last week.

Read more »

Hong Kong Teacher Fired for Swearing at Singapore Security Guards Seeks Legal RecourseLee Cheuk Hing, a teacher dismissed after a viral video showed him swearing at security guards during a student trip to Singapore, is now seeking legal advice on his employment rights. His resignation was rejected, and the school board terminated his contract without compensation, citing violation of professional conduct.

Read more »

Hong Kong school which fired principal over swearing incident at Safra Jurong advertises vacancyA secondary school in Hong Kong is searching for a new principal with 'outstanding leadership skills and excellent character' after it sacked its previous head over a swearing incident that occurred in Singapore.

Read more »