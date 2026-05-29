Hong Kong school principal resigns after swearing at Singapore security guards

Lee Cheuk-hing, principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School, resigned after being suspended for telling security guards to 'shut up' during a study trip to Singapore. He apologized and pledged to cooperate with investigations.

Lee Cheuk-hing, the principal of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong , has tendered his resignation after an incident during a study trip to Singapore in which he swore at security personnel.

The episode occurred at Safra Jurong, a community club in Singapore, where two female security guards instructed the school bus to park behind the designated area. According to reports, Lee responded by telling them to shut up, an act that drew widespread criticism and prompted the school to suspend him from his duties on May 27. The resignation was submitted on May 28, just a day after the suspension, as confirmed by school manager Edmund Wong Chun-sek.

Wong stated that the school committee would convene within days to decide whether to accept the resignation, emphasizing that the welfare of students remains the top priority. Lee, speaking to local media, apologized for his behavior, acknowledging that he should have remained calm and set a better example for his students. He expressed regret and pledged to fully cooperate with the school's governing body and the Education Bureau during the investigation.

The incident has sparked discussions about the conduct of educators and the importance of role modeling, especially during overseas trips that are meant to broaden students' horizons. The study tour involved teachers and students from the school, and the altercation has cast a shadow over what was intended to be an educational experience. Lee's outburst was captured on video and shared widely on social media, leading to public outcry and calls for accountability.

In his apology, Lee said he would reflect deeply on his actions and learn from this mistake. The school has not yet clarified whether Lee will remain in his position until the committee's decision, but sources indicate that an interim principal may be appointed to ensure minimal disruption to the academic schedule. The Education Bureau has also been informed and is monitoring the situation, though no further statements have been made.

This case highlights the challenges of maintaining professional standards in high-pressure environments, particularly for school leaders who are expected to uphold discipline and respect at all times. The cultural differences between Hong Kong and Singapore may have played a role, but the principal's reaction was deemed unacceptable by many. Educational experts have weighed in, noting that such incidents can undermine the trust between schools and the community.

Moving forward, the school may implement additional training for staff on conflict resolution and cross-cultural communication. For Lee, his career hangs in the balance as the committee deliberates. The incident serves as a reminder that educators, like all public figures, are held to high standards and that their actions can have far-reaching consequences for their institutions and the students they serve





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Hong Kong Principal Resignation Singapore Swearing Incident Education

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