Hong Kong School Principal Suspended After Outburst at Singapore Security Guards During Student Trip

A Hong Kong secondary school principal has been suspended after a video showed him using profanity and behaving aggressively toward security guards in Singapore during a student exchange trip. The incident has sparked public concern and an investigation by both the school and Singapore police.

The Hong Kong secondary school principal Lee Cheuk-hing has been suspended following an incident during a student exchange trip in Singapore where he was recorded using profanity and behaving aggressively toward security guards .

The video footage shows Lee arguing with guards after the tour bus was asked to move from a no-parking zone, with the principal shouting "shut up" and "go away" and making faces at them. The incident occurred on May 22, 2026, at the SAFRA Jurong recreation club. According to Singapore media, the bus was parked on double yellow lines blocking traffic.

The management committee of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun announced the suspension on May 26, stating that Lee's conduct fell short of public expectations and warranted immediate action. The school issued an apology, noting that it had contacted the travel agency and would conduct a thorough investigation. It also warned that any violation of the professional code would be dealt with seriously.

Students on the trip gave conflicting accounts: one said the principal became impulsive because some students had already disembarked and were unsupervised, while another defended his overall character as usually kind. The incident has raised concerns about the school's reputation and the handling of student safety during overseas trips. Singapore police confirmed receiving a report and are investigating.

The school's manager, former lawmaker Edmund Wong Chun-sek, emphasized that the board's decision demonstrated resolve in upholding standards despite Lee's claim that he was protecting students





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Hong Kong Singapore School Principal Student Trip Security Guards Outburst Suspension

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