Hong Kong Star Aaron Kwok Spotted in Singapore Amid Filming Speculation

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has been seen at Changi Airport, Dempsey Hill, and Resorts World Sentosa, leading to online speculation about a possible film project. Photos and videos from RedNote show the actor-singer with a camera crew and security, fueling rumors about his visit's purpose.

Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok has been seen at various locations in Singapore over the past few days, sparking speculation about the purpose of his visit.

Photos and videos shared on the Chinese social media platform RedNote (Xiaohongshu) captured the 60-year-old actor-singer at Changi Airport, Dempsey Hill, and Resorts World Sentosa. At Changi Airport on Sunday, June 14, he was spotted wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt while browsing a duty-free store. On Monday, June 15, he was filmed at Dempsey Hill, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, accompanied by a camera crew.

Later that evening, he was photographed at Weave, the lifestyle and retail precinct at Resorts World Sentosa, wearing a white sleeveless shirt and flanked by security personnel. The presence of a camera crew has led online observers to speculate that he might be filming a project in Singapore, possibly a promotional photo shoot or a short scene.

Aaron Kwok, one of Hong Kong's renowned Four Heavenly Kings, last performed in Singapore in June 2023 as part of his Amazing Kode World Tour at the Resorts World Ballroom. The exact reason for his current visit remains unconfirmed





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Aaron Kwok Singapore Changi Airport Dempsey Hill Resorts World Sentosa Rednote Filming Speculation

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