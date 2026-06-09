Hong Kong Teacher Fired for Swearing at Singapore Security Guards Seeks Legal Recourse

Lee Cheuk Hing, a teacher dismissed after a viral video showed him swearing at security guards during a student trip to Singapore, is now seeking legal advice on his employment rights. His resignation was rejected, and the school board terminated his contract without compensation, citing violation of professional conduct.

A Hong Kong teacher who was dismissed after a viral video of him swearing at security personnel during a student trip to Singapore is now seeking legal counsel regarding his employment rights.

Lee Cheuk Hing, a teacher at a local school, confirmed on Friday that he has engaged legal representatives to review the circumstances of his termination, which occurred without compensation. The decision to dismiss him was made by the school board, which rejected his initial resignation and instead opted for immediate termination, citing the need to prevent potential disruptions to school operations.

The incident, which took place on May 23, involved Lee exchanging heated words with security officers at Safra Jurong in Singapore while accompanying students on an educational trip. Video footage that circulated online showed Lee telling two female security guards to shut up after they attempted to direct the school bus to a designated parking area. The guards were performing their duties as part of standard protocol for large vehicles at the venue.

The school board, led by manager and former lawmaker Edmund Wong Chun Sek, stated that Lee's behavior was vulgar and violated the professional code of conduct for teaching staff as stipulated by the Hong Kong Education Bureau. Wong noted that the board had not received any formal statement from Lee regarding his dismissal, but he acknowledged that the teacher had hired legal representatives.

Wong warned that the board would take its own legal steps if Lee pursued a challenge against the termination. The incident has sparked widespread debate about teacher conduct and the legal rights of educators in Hong Kong. Many have expressed concern that the dismissal was too harsh, while others argue that teachers are held to a higher standard of behavior, especially when representing their school abroad.

Lee had initially tendered his resignation following the incident, but the school board rejected it and instead moved to dismiss him immediately. The board justified the dismissal by stating that it was necessary to maintain order and uphold the reputation of the school. Lee's legal team is now reviewing whether his termination was lawful and if he is entitled to any compensation or recourse.

The case highlights the challenges faced by teachers who may find themselves in volatile situations while on duty, and it raises questions about the balance between professional conduct and personal rights. As Lee seeks legal advice, the outcome of this case could set a precedent for how similar incidents are handled in Hong Kong schools.

Meanwhile, the school board remains firm in its decision, emphasizing that all staff must adhere to strict behavioral standards to ensure a safe and respectful learning environment





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