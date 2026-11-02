Hong Kong Teen Anson Kew Jailed Eight Years for Acid Attack on Singaporean Tourist Jiang Wen

Anson Kew, 19, was sentenced to eight years in prison for throwing corrosive liquid on Singaporean tourist Jiang Wen in Wan Chai in 2025, causing burns over 10% of her body. The High Court found he acted for a HK$10,000 payment and planned the attack by scouting the area.

A Hong Kong teenager has been sentenced to eight years in jail for throwing corrosive liquid on a Singaporean tourist in Wan Chai, causing severe burns and lasting harm.

The High Court handed down the sentence to Anson Kew, now 19, after he admitted to one count of sprinkling corrosive liquid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on October 15. Hong Kong High Court Judge Andrew Chan Hing-wai said on October 29 that Kew's actions on June 9, 2025, had caused a lifelong impact on the victim, 36-year-old Jiang Wen. The judge said Kew acted for money and had planned the attack by scouting the area first.

Also read ‘My children are S’porean’: British man declares love and gratitude for S’pore after living here for 20 years

Corrosive Liquid Attack Victim Injured

Jiang was getting into a car in Wan Chai when Kew, then 17, threw a corrosive solution on her. She screamed in agony and collapsed after experiencing intense burning on her face and legs. Kew, who was dressed in black and wearing a face mask, fled the scene, according to local media reports. Kew turned himself in at a police station two days after the incident.

He refused to answer questions and did not explain the attack. Police investigations found that he had surveyed the location several days before carrying out the attack. Citing background reports, Judge Chan said on October 29 that Kew told a probation officer he committed the offence in return for a HK$10,000 (S$1,600) payment, without elaborating. The judge said the teenager had acted purely for financial gain and showed limited potential for rehabilitation, according to The Standard newspaper.

Advertisement

He admitted that he committed the offence not because of anything but for the desire for money, the judge said, as reported by the South China Morning Post. The report read by Chan also noted that Kew left school after Secondary 4, associated with bad company, and had a prior conviction for theft at age 14. He had also breached a probation order, resulting in his placement at a youth correctional facility, before later developing a drug habit.

Teenager History of Drug Use and Crime

The report added that Kew had a history of drug use and links to triad societies, although he denied being a member. Kew's actions left the victim with a physical and psychological impact, the judge added. Medical reports indicated that Jiang had chemical burns covering 10% of her body, including her feet, upper limbs, and face. Her legs suffered second-degree burns.

She underwent surgery and multiple skin grafting procedures. After two months in hospital, she returned to Singapore to continue her treatment.