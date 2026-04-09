Hong Ling and Nick Teo's Balinese-Inspired Home Tour: Cat-Friendly Features and Stylish Living

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo offer a tour of their Balinese-inspired home, revealing cat-friendly features, stylish design, and a blend of modern and natural elements.

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo have opened the doors to their stunning Balinese-inspired home, offering a glimpse into their stylish and cat-friendly living space. Featured in an episode of the YouTube talk show #JustSwipeLah, the home showcases a harmonious blend of modern design and the tranquility of Balinese aesthetics.

The couple's residence is not only a reflection of their personal style but also a haven for their three beloved cats, Zhaocai, Jinbao, and Eve, who enjoy a dedicated room designed with their comfort in mind.\The tour begins with a view of a tall leafy plant, a gift from a friend, setting the tone for the home's embrace of nature and greenery. Hong Ling's love for plants is evident throughout the space, with the mention of previous attempts to grow papaya and mango trees. The living area also highlights the couple's thoughtful choices, from the abundance of blinds to combat cat fur accumulation to the strategically placed trophy shelf, a 'shameless' request by Hong Ling to display her Star Awards accolades. The home's design incorporates organic materials, such as wood and stone, characteristic of Balinese architecture, but with a personal touch of vibrant colours. Nick's favorite color, blue, is incorporated throughout the home, adding a touch of liveliness to the neutral wood accents, particularly noticeable in the sofa, dining chairs, and bathroom tiles. The dining area features a round marble table and a hidden dry pantry equipped with a built-in espresso and slushie machine, a space Nick uses to create his morning beverages.\The house tour continues with a look at their guest rooms, each with unique features. One room, designed for Hong Ling's niece, includes a bay window with a sintered stone area for cooling and automatic blinds. The guest toilet is equipped with a smart toilet with a heated seat, a feature Nick particularly enjoys. Their other guest room currently serves as a game room, complete with a mahjong table, showcasing their diverse interests. In place of a traditional study or work area, the couple created a dedicated wardrobe and makeup space. The home is designed with an emphasis on rounded edges in the dry pantry and other areas, a preference of Hong Ling to prevent accidental bumps. When the host, Jernelle Oh, asked about future plans for their family, the couple expressed their open-mindedness about future children, and that their rooms could be used for them. The house's design reflects their lifestyle, with thoughtful choices for comfort, style, and entertainment, and the cats' haven proves that the duo prioritize their feline companions too. The special cat room is the perfect solution for the cats who need a quiet area away from guests, or when they want to simply take a nap.\ The cat's room is connected to the kitchen and boasts a custom-built 'cat door', facilitating easy access for their furry residents. The special cat room which has a three-tier cat shelf is designed to provide the cats with a comfortable and secure space of their own. The cat's room is important to the couple and especially to the cats. This home is a great source of inspiration for other homeowners, especially those who share a love for cats or desire a stylish home





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Hong Ling Nick Teo Balinese Home Cat-Friendly Home Tour

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Hong Ling and Nick Teo's new Balinese-style home has cats' own room with pet doorCat owners, here's some home inspo for you.Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo gave a tour of their new modern Balinese-inspired home in an episode of YouTube talk show JustSwipeLah published on April 6.The home is not only a humble abode for the duo, but also their three fluffy cats - Zhaocai, Jinbao and Eve - who even...

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Hong Ling and Nick Teo Showcase Cat-Friendly Balinese-Inspired HomeLocal celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo give a tour of their Balinese-inspired home, complete with cat-friendly features such as a dedicated cat room and a door designed for the feline family members.

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