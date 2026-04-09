Hong Ling and Nick Teo's Balinese-Inspired Home Tour: A Cat-Friendly Paradise

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo give a tour of their stunning Balinese-inspired home, revealing cat-friendly features and design choices.

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo have opened the doors to their stunning Balinese-inspired home, offering a glimpse into their cat-friendly living space and design preferences. The couple's home, featured on the YouTube talk show #JustSwipeLah, showcases a blend of modern aesthetics with a warm, inviting atmosphere, reflecting their personal styles and commitment to comfort.

The tour highlights their attention to detail, from the practical considerations for their feline companions to the incorporation of vibrant colors and functional design elements throughout the house. The home tour provides a captivating look at how they have created a harmonious and personalized living space, emphasizing both style and functionality. \A key feature of their home is the dedicated cat room, a thoughtful design element catering to their three cats, Zhaocai, Jinbao, and Eve. This room, located adjacent to the kitchen, is equipped with a three-tier cat shelf and a custom-built 'cat door,' providing the felines with a private and safe retreat. Hong Ling explains that the room is especially useful when they have guests or when the cats seek a quieter environment. The cat door's effectiveness was immediately evident when Eve strolled through it during the tour, demonstrating the cats' understanding and appreciation of their personal space. The couple also revealed that the cat room also serves a practical purpose, allowing them to compartmentalize laundry and contain any mess, showcasing the thoughtful integration of functionality and pet-friendly design. In addition to the cat room, the couple have implemented design choices that cater to their pets’ comfort, such as the use of blinds instead of curtains to minimize fur collection. Their home also features a dedicated space for Hong Ling's Star Awards trophies, a testament to her career achievements, designed with the intent to accommodate more awards in the future, with the lower level reserved for Nick's future accolades. \The home tour offers a detailed look at the various living spaces, showcasing a blend of functionality and personal style. The living area is bright and airy, decorated with vibrant splashes of color. Their dining area features a round marble table and a hidden dry pantry with rounded edges, a design choice made to prevent accidental bumps. Nick’s hidden beverage mixing station, equipped with an espresso and slushie machine, adds a touch of sophistication to their home, allowing him to easily prepare his morning drinks. They also showcased their guest room, featuring a bay window with a cooling sintered stone area and automatic blinds, adding an element of luxury and convenience. The guest bathroom is equipped with a smart toilet with a heated seat, inspired by Nick's experience in Japan, emphasizing the couple's attention to comfort and practicality. The couple also converted a space previously intended for a study room into their wardrobe and makeup area, demonstrating their approach to the creative utilization of space. They are also planning for their future children, and the couple mentioned that they would repurpose the guest rooms into children’s bedrooms. This home tour provides inspiration for homeowners with pets by showcasing ways to create a functional and stylish living space that is also comfortable and accommodating for all members of the family, including the furry ones





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Hong Ling Nick Teo Balinese-Inspired Home Cat-Friendly Design Home Tour

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Hong Ling and Nick Teo's new Balinese-style home has cats' own room with pet doorCat owners, here's some home inspo for you.Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo gave a tour of their new modern Balinese-inspired home in an episode of YouTube talk show JustSwipeLah published on April 6.The home is not only a humble abode for the duo, but also their three fluffy cats - Zhaocai, Jinbao and Eve - who even...

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Hong Ling and Nick Teo Showcase Cat-Friendly Balinese-Inspired HomeLocal celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo give a tour of their Balinese-inspired home, complete with cat-friendly features such as a dedicated cat room and a door designed for the feline family members.

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Hong Ling and Nick Teo's Balinese-Inspired Home Tour: Cat-Friendly Features and Stylish LivingLocal celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo offer a tour of their Balinese-inspired home, revealing cat-friendly features, stylish design, and a blend of modern and natural elements.

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Hong Ling and Nick Teo Showcase Cat-Friendly Balinese HomeLocal celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo give a tour of their modern Balinese-inspired home, highlighting cat-friendly features and personal design choices.

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