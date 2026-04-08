Hong Ling and Nick Teo Showcase Cat-Friendly Balinese-Inspired Home

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo give a tour of their Balinese-inspired home, complete with cat-friendly features such as a dedicated cat room and a door designed for the feline family members.

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo have unveiled their stunning new home, a modern masterpiece inspired by Balinese design, offering a glimpse into their personal sanctuary and cat-friendly living. The home, showcased in an episode of the YouTube talk show #JustSwipeLah, is more than just a living space; it's a carefully curated haven for the couple and their three beloved cats, Zhaocai, Jinbao, and Eve.

One of the most unique features is a dedicated cat room, complete with a custom-built 'cat door' that provides a safe and quiet retreat for their feline companions. This thoughtful design element perfectly illustrates how the couple has integrated their pets' needs into their overall home design, showcasing a genuine appreciation for their furry family members. Hong Ling explains that the cat room is a welcome addition, especially when guests are over, providing the cats with a peaceful haven when they prefer a quieter atmosphere. The cat's use of the space is immediately demonstrated when Eve strolls into the room as the trio explores its features, perfectly highlighting the functionality and thought put into this pet-friendly area. The couple's home also features blinds throughout, a practical choice that prevents cat fur from accumulating as curtains did in their previous home, adding to the comfort and cleanliness of the modern Balinese-inspired home.\Beyond its pet-friendly aspects, the home boasts a blend of functionality, aesthetics, and personal touches that reflect the couple's personalities and lifestyles. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a tall, leafy plant, a gift from a friend, indicative of Hong Ling's love for greenery. Her playful banter with Nick about the mango tree he planted, which yielded only one sweet mango, provides a glimpse into their lighthearted dynamic. The couple's home embodies the Balinese style with a lot of wood and neutral tones, combined with Hong Ling's love of colours, bringing blue into many areas of their home. A 'shameless' space dedicated to her awards is another distinctive feature, with a shelf designed to house her Star Awards trophies. Nick teases her about the empty lower level, which is supposedly reserved for his trophies. The couple's dining area is a testament to their love of entertaining and practicality, with a round marble table and a dry pantry concealed behind foldable wooden panels. Nick uses the space to mix beverages, including coffee and matcha, reflecting their shared enjoyment of quality drinks. Rounded edges throughout the home, as per Hong Ling's request, provide safety and a sense of flow and comfort.\Further exploration reveals the couple's attention to detail and their ability to create functional, comfortable spaces. The guest room, currently used by Hong Ling's niece for sleepovers, features a bay window with a sintered stone area, designed for cooling down, and automatic blinds. The guest toilet is equipped with a smart toilet, complete with a heated seat that Nick particularly enjoys. The second guest room is designed as a game room, with a mahjong table, showcasing their fondness for entertainment. The couple has also created a dedicated wardrobe and makeup space by knocking down a wall, reflecting their focus on comfort and convenience. When questioned about room planning for their future children, Hong Ling responded that those rooms would be dedicated to them, and Nick added that their children could potentially share a room, showcasing their vision for their family's future. The entire home tour reveals a carefully curated space that blends style and comfort, which reflects their personalities and priorities





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Hong Ling Nick Teo Balinese-Inspired Home Cat-Friendly Celebrity Homes

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