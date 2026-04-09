Hong Ling and Nick Teo Showcase Cat-Friendly Balinese Home

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo give a tour of their modern Balinese-inspired home, highlighting cat-friendly features and personal design choices.

Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo have opened the doors to their stunning modern Balinese-inspired home, offering a glimpse into their cat-friendly living space and design choices. The tour, featured on the YouTube talk show #JustSwipeLah on April 6, showcased a home designed not only for the couple but also for their three feline companions: Zhaocai, Jinbao, and Eve.

One of the most notable features of the house is the dedicated cat room, complete with a three-tier cat shelf built into the wall. This room, thoughtfully connected to the kitchen, boasts a custom-built tiny cat door, allowing the cats to come and go as they please. Hong Ling shared that the cats utilize and enjoy the space, especially when they need a quieter environment away from guests. The cat door, she noted, also helps them compartmentalize the space, allowing them to keep their laundry area, which is also located in the cats' room, separate and tidy. The home's design reflects a blend of practicality and aesthetic appeal, catering to both the couple's needs and the cats' comfort. Blinds, a prominent feature throughout the house, replaced curtains from their previous home to minimize the collection of cat fur, showcasing a conscious effort to maintain a clean and cat-friendly environment.\The home tour also revealed personal touches and design choices that reflect the couple's personalities and preferences. Upon entering, guests are greeted by a tall leafy plant, a gift from a friend, reflecting Hong Ling's love for greenery. The couple's trophy shelf, designed specifically to house Hong Ling's Star Awards trophies, highlights her accomplishments. Nick jokingly mentioned the empty space on the lower level, playfully encouraging viewers to vote for him. The home's design is heavily influenced by Balinese aesthetics, with the use of organic materials like wood, brick, and stone to create a sense of harmony with nature. However, Hong Ling infused her love for bright colors by adding pops of blue, Nick's favorite color, throughout the house, including the sofa, dining chairs, and bathroom tiles. The dining area features a round marble table and a dry pantry with rounded edges, a design choice made to avoid sharp corners. A hidden space within the dry pantry houses Nick's beverage station, complete with an espresso and slushie machine, demonstrating their commitment to both functionality and style.\Beyond the common areas, the tour explored the guest rooms, showcasing innovative design features. One guest room boasts a bay window with a sintered stone area for cooling and automatic blinds with night and day functions. The guest toilet is equipped with a smart toilet with an automatic lid and a heated seat function, a feature Nick particularly appreciates. Another guest room functions as a game room, with a mahjong table and four chairs. Instead of a study room, the couple repurposed the space for their wardrobe and makeup area, reflecting their priorities. The couple revealed that their two guest rooms were designed with less focus compared to their master bedroom, implying that it was less priority to them. When asked about planning for future children, Hong Ling and Nick indicated that these guest rooms would likely be repurposed for their children, showing their forward-thinking approach to home design and adapting to their life stages





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Hong Ling Nick Teo Balinese Home Cat-Friendly Home Tour

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Hong Ling and Nick Teo's new Balinese-style home has cats' own room with pet doorCat owners, here's some home inspo for you.Local celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo gave a tour of their new modern Balinese-inspired home in an episode of YouTube talk show JustSwipeLah published on April 6.The home is not only a humble abode for the duo, but also their three fluffy cats - Zhaocai, Jinbao and Eve - who even...

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