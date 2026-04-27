Hong Ling Reveals Partner Nick's Crucial Role in Helping Her Tackle Emotional Scenes

Actress Hong Ling shares how her partner, Nick, provides vital emotional support and script assistance as she prepares for her role in the upcoming drama series, navigating challenging scenes and a complex character arc.

Hong Ling , the actress starring in the upcoming drama series , has revealed the supportive role her partner, Nick , plays in helping her navigate emotionally challenging scenes.

During a recent visit to the set in Johor Bahru, Hong Ling, 31, explained that her naturally reserved personality sometimes makes it difficult to access and display the necessary emotions when cameras are rolling and the production team is observing. She frequently relies on Nick, 36, for encouragement and guidance before and after filming emotionally demanding scenes. She would often call him before a scene for pep talks and then debrief afterward, seeking his reassurance and constructive feedback.

Nick, in turn, actively participates in preparing for her role by discussing the script and scenes at home, prompting her to tap into the required emotions. He observes her performance from an outside perspective, recognizing when she possesses the emotional depth but struggles to express it outwardly. In those instances, he skillfully evokes past shared experiences to trigger the necessary feelings.

The drama, initially known as Crisis Man, centers around Wang Ruonan, portrayed by Hong Ling, whose life is thrown into turmoil following her father’s murder and subsequent disappearance. She is forced to confront the consequences alone, working alongside Miss O (Cynthia Koh) and Lin Xiaolong (Nick), a former underground boxing champion, to resolve crises using unconventional methods.

However, Ruonan consistently faces moral dilemmas, torn between her conscience and self-preservation as she tackles each case. Adding another layer to the narrative is her connection with police officer Cheng Feng, who, despite disagreeing with Situ Feng’s methods, occasionally seeks his assistance when conventional policing falls short. As the trio collaborates, they uncover a deeper, underlying crisis that connects them all. The support between Hong Ling and Nick extends beyond emotional encouragement; they also rehearse their lines together at home.

Given Hong Ling’s Thai heritage, she assists Nick with his Thai pronunciation for his character, who is of Thai descent, patiently answering his questions about lines and proper delivery. Despite the intensity of the emotional demands of her role, Hong Ling and Nick are careful to separate their work lives from their personal life, avoiding bringing the heavy mood home after filming.

This project also marks Hong Ling’s first collaboration with Taiwanese actor Jasper, creating a complex dynamic as their characters, Ruonan and Situ Feng, become entangled in a love triangle with Cheng Feng, played by Tyler. The cast fosters a strong camaraderie off-set, bonding over meals and the game of pickleball whenever their schedules allow.

The local actors have also taken on the role of language instructors, teaching Jasper Singlish to help him better understand and integrate into the local filming environment. Hong Ling recounted a humorous incident where Jasper misinterpreted a direction from the director, highlighting the initial language barrier. The team overcame this challenge through open communication and mutual learning, ultimately improving their understanding of each other.

Nick, whose character is a former boxing champion, has dedicated himself to physically preparing for the role, with approximately 70% of his scenes involving fight choreography. While he has prior experience with muay thai, the fight sequences in this series are designed to be more realistic and brutal, targeting vulnerable areas like the face and body. To achieve this, Nick focused on building muscle mass through a tailored diet and training regimen, gaining two to three kilograms since February.

He aimed to sculpt a physique resembling that of an MMA fighter, experimenting to find the optimal approach for his body type, ensuring he maintains sufficient carbohydrate intake to prevent weight loss





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