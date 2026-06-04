Hotel Fire in New Delhi Kills Nine, Injures Several, as Building Fires in India Remain a Concern

A fire broke out at a hotel in New Delhi on Jun 3, 2026, killing at least nine Indians and several foreigners. Building fires in India are common due to a lack of firefighting equipment and routine disregard for safety regulations. People trapped on upper floors were seen jumping onto mattresses below as fire ripped through the hotel.

Forensics team members take photographs of the site following a fire that broke out at a hotel in New Delhi on Jun 3, 2026. Police said owner Lavkesh Bajaj was arrested late on Wednesday (Jun 3), hours after the blaze gutted the building, killing at least nine Indians and several foreigners.

Building fires in India are common due to a lack of firefighting equipment and routine disregard for safety regulations. People trapped on upper floors were seen jumping onto mattresses below as fire ripped through the Flourish Stay hotel in a densely packed neighbourhood of the city. Several residents were taken to hospital suffering from severe burns, as well as fractured bones after leaping onto the street.

In a separate fire on Thursday morning, at least four people died in an intensive care ward in a hospital in Muzaffarpur in the eastern state of Bihar, district government official Subrat Kumar Sen said





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