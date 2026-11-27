Hotlotz's Singapore auction concluded with $3.23 million in total sales, driven by strong demand for rare Hermes handbags that significantly exceeded upper estimates.

Hotlotz, a premier Singapore auction house specializing in art, collectibles, and luxury objects, concluded its highly anticipated sale of Hermes handbags and accessories on Thursday (Nov 26). The event generated substantial revenue and demonstrated exceptional market appetite for high-end luxury goods, resulting in a total of $3.23 million in hammer prices.

Hermes Birkin Faubourg Leads Record-Breaking Sales

The most coveted item in the auction was the Hermes Birkin Faubourg 20 in Snow colourway, which secured the top position by attracting 34 competitive bids. This specific piece ultimately sold for a final price that was approximately 33 percent above its pre-sale upper estimate of $300,000.

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According to reports from Lianhe Zaobao, the strong demand extended beyond the leading lot, with 84 out of the 103 total lots selling above their upper estimates. The remaining items achieved prices that fell within their projected financial ranges, contributing to the overall success of the event. The total hammer price of $3.23 million represented a significant uplift, reaching nearly 30 percent above the combined upper estimate of about $2.48 million for all lots.

Top Performers Including Kelly Doll And Pink Birkins

The second-highest priced item was the Hermes Kelly Doll, which closed at double its upper estimate of $90,000, highlighting the premium collectors are willing to pay for iconic and rare models. Following closely in the rankings, a pink Hermes Kelly Retourne and a pink Hermes Birkin 25 tied for third place, each raking in $160,000.

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The performance of these third-place items varied relative to their expectations. The Kelly Retourne handbag's closing bid of $160,000 was more than double its upper estimate of $60,000, indicating exceptional scarcity value. In contrast, the Birkin 25 sold for about 11 percent below its upper estimate of $180,000, yet still commanded a significant six-figure sum.

Market Resilience Across All Price Tiers

The auction's success was not limited to the highest-value lots, as even the lowest-priced item demonstrated strong buyer interest. The lowest-priced item was a pair of Hermes Lacquer Medor Cupid Earrings, which sold for $260. Despite being the lowest hammer price fetcher, the earrings were sold at 30 percent above their upper estimate of $200.

This consistent performance across the entire price spectrum suggests that collectors are active across all tiers of the luxury market. The ability of lower-cost accessories to exceed estimates while flagship bags command massive premiums indicates a robust and diversified buyer base in Singapore.

Upcoming Sales And Past Luxury Records

This handbag sale followed an initial jewellery auction which ended on Nov 22. That preceding event sold 188 lots and raised close to $9.21 million, which was around 64 percent above the combined upper estimate of $5.61 million. The cumulative success of these events positions Hotlotz as a dominant player in the regional luxury auction market.

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In a separate auction held in September, Hotlotz also reported a notable sale where a rare Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama pumpkin bag closed at $87,000. Looking ahead, the auction house has scheduled further events, with a watch auction expected to take place on Sunday (Nov 29), followed by a spirits auction on Tuesday (Dec 1). These upcoming sales are expected to continue the trend of strong performance in the luxury collectibles sector.