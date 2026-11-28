Hougang United stay bottom of the Singapore Premier League after a 0-0 draw against 10-man Balestier Khalsa on November 28. Akbar Nawas faces mounting pressure.

Hougang United remains winless at the bottom of the Singapore Premier League table after securing a 0-0 draw against Balestier Khalsa at Bishan Stadium on November 28. The stalemate leaves the Cheetahs with just two points from eight games played.

Pressure Mounts On Akbar Nawas

Hougang United head coach Akbar Nawas acknowledged the heavy burden of his dual responsibilities as technical director and head coach following the match. He stated that while his main duty is the long-term football direction of the club, he holds full accountability for the team's current performance.

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Nawas emphasized his commitment to helping the club move forward regardless of future structural changes. He took over the head coach role after Pannarai Pansiri departed at the end of the previous season, and he admitted that the team's poor form adds significant pressure to his position.

Red Card For Daniel Goh

Balestier Khalsa forward Daniel Goh was sent off in the 53rd minute after hitting Hougang defender Washington Jaramillo in the face. Referee Thana Mohamad Taufik initially showed a yellow card but reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor and issued a red card.

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The dismissal left Balestier Khalsa with ten men for the remainder of the contest. Despite this numerical advantage, Hougang United failed to convert their extra man into a goal during the second half.

Hougang Struggle To Convert

Hougang United created several clear chances to take the lead but lacked clinical finishing. Jordan Emaviwe, deployed up front for his height, had three headers in quick succession, but they went either off target or were blocked by Balestier Khalsa goalkeeper Mario Mustapic.

Just before the final whistle in the 83rd minute, Balestier defender Azim Akbar nearly scored an own goal while attempting to clear the ball. He managed to scramble back and prevent the ball from crossing the line, ensuring the match ended at zero.

Positives For Marko Kraljevic

Balestier Khalsa head coach Marko Kraljevic expressed disappointment with the first-half performance but noted improvement in the second half. He criticized the red card as unacceptable but praised the resilience shown by his team after having to rearrange their tactics.

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Kraljevic highlighted the promising performances of new players brought up from SPL 2. He noted that these players created several chances in the final minutes, showing potential despite the team finishing sixth in the league as the competition breaks until late January 2027.