House Votes on Impeaching Hegseth Over Iran War and Abuse of Power

The US House is expected to vote on eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of waging war on Iran without congressional approval and other abuses, though conviction in the Senate appears unlikely.

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, setting up a historic confrontation over presidential war powers.

Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, introduced the articles on Monday, November 9, triggering a two-day clock for a potential floor vote. If impeached, Hegseth would become the first civilian leader of the US military to be impeached since Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876. Congressional sources say the resolution may have enough votes to pass, even with President Donald Trump's Republicans still controlling the House until Democrats take over on January 3.

Also read House Votes on Impeaching Defense Secretary Hegseth Over Iran War

Conviction appears unlikely in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required and Republicans hold 53 of 100 seats. Massie warned that Republican leadership could try to avoid a straight vote by dismissing the measure with a procedural motion. They may try to get out of an actual vote on the substance of this. We should have a vote and a rigorous debate on these eight articles of impeachment, Massie told reporters.

Pete Hegseth Impeachment Charges Include Iran War

The articles accuse Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors, including waging war against Iran without congressional approval and other abuses of power. The charges allege Hegseth engaged in hostilities against Iran without a formal declaration of war or any direct attack on US soil. They say he continued military operations even after both chambers of Congress passed a resolution mandating withdrawal under the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

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The articles also cite Hegseth for ignoring the sixty-day deadline that requires congressional authorization for extended military engagement. Additional charges detail a missile strike on an Iranian elementary school that killed at least one hundred and fifty-six people, predominantly children. Hegseth is also accused of directing unauthorized lethal strikes against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific, killing at least two hundred and forty-three people and allegedly denying rescue to survivors.

The resolution further alleges military operations in Yemen killed an estimated two hundred and twenty-four civilians without congressional approval or evidence of imminent threat. The articles also target Hegseth for allegedly retaliating against Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, who urged military personnel to refuse illegal orders. Hegseth accused Kelly and five other Democrats with military and intelligence backgrounds of sedition, and sought to prosecute Kelly, a move Massie argues violates constitutional protections for dissent.

Trump Defends Hegseth Against Impeachment Calls

The articles also mention a raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, classified as an act of war lacking congressional authorization. President Trump strongly defended Hegseth in an interview with Reuters on Monday, pointing to military performance in Iran and Venezuela. Well, he won two wars. I don't know how you can impeach him, Trump said.

He also asked: What about impeaching the people from Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and all of that, where we fought forever and nothing happened? House Speaker Mike Johnson opposed the effort, saying impeachment in the middle of hostilities abroad would be a terrible thing for our allies and our enemies to see. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also White House national security adviser, called the push unfair, telling reporters: I think Pete's done a good job. I really do.

Hegseth has mounted a social media campaign, saying in a defiant video message last week that he would not back down. He drew a comparison to Trump, who was impeached twice, saying: It didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me. Asked if he had enough Republican support to defeat the push, Hegseth said on Monday: We're not worried about that. He announced a Tuesday press conference, his first at the Pentagon since May.

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Bipartisan Tensions Over Hegseth Military Power

The impeachment effort has faced initial legislative hurdles, with two previous Democratic resolutions failing to secure a committee hearing. This third attempt reflects growing bipartisan and intra-party tension over executive military power. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Sunday he was a hard yes on a measure to impeach Hegseth. Senator Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat expected to become majority leader, said on Monday the Senate needs to put Hegseth on trial.

Hegseth waged this war illegally, in open defiance of the Constitution and multiple War Powers Resolutions this Congress passed to end the fighting, Schumer said. Some Republican lawmakers have expressed concern that if Hegseth stays, his strained relationship with Congress will undermine the Trump administration's push for a US$1.5 trillion defense spending package. Massie, a Trump critic leaving office in January, warned that impeachment would be much gentler than what is in store for Hegseth once Democrats take control.

They will hold hearings and trials. President Trump should replace Secretary Hegseth now while he can still get a replacement confirmed in the Senate, Massie said. Democrats have promised to investigate Hegseth over issues including the firing of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior leaders. The midterm elections have intensified Republican divisions over a conflict that Vice President JD Vance has publicly questioned and Hegseth has defended as courageous and historic.

Hegseth Rejects Impeachment as Sham Culture War

Hegseth has rejected the proceedings as sham articles of impeachment, framing the effort as part of a broader culture war orchestrated by a disgruntled congressman and his Democratic allies. The introduction of the resolution is only the opening phase of a complex legislative process. Under House rules, the impeachment resolution is typically referred to the Judiciary Committee, chaired by Jim Jordan of Ohio, a close ally of the President.

However, the resolution can be privileged, allowing Massie or other members to demand a direct vote, bypassing the committee. The House can also table the resolution, effectively killing the effort without a direct vote on the merits. If the House passes the articles by a simple majority, the matter proceeds to the Senate for a trial where House managers serve as prosecutors.

A Senate trial follows a structure similar to presidential impeachments but with a critical distinction: the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court presides to avoid a conflict of interest for the Vice President. Conviction and removal require a two-thirds vote of the Senate, a threshold that has proven extremely difficult to meet. The outcome will set a lasting precedent for civilian control over military operations and the limits of executive authority in foreign conflicts.