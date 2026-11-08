Houthi Missiles Target Riyadh; Aramco Building in King Abdullah Financial District Damaged

Saudi air defenses intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles over Riyadh on Nov 8, with shrapnel causing minor damage to a Saudi Aramco administrative building in the King Abdullah Financial District. The attack marks a major escalation in the Yemen conflict.

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said on Sunday, Nov 8, that an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was subjected to an attempted attack.

Falling shrapnel caused minor damage to the building. No injuries or fatalities were reported. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said in a Sunday morning social media post that air defenses intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Riyadh. Loud explosions were heard across the Saudi capital during the morning hours.

Also read Saudi Arabia Lifts Alerts After Houthi Missile Threat to Eastern Province

The King Abdullah Financial District was specifically targeted, according to multiple witnesses who spoke to AFP. One witness said the Aramco Tower in KAFD was definitely targeted. Two other witnesses confirmed seeing visible damage to the building, describing shattered glass and damage to part of the tower's facade across multiple floors. Another witness said multiple floors of the Aramco tower appeared to have sustained damage, with glass shattered and damage to the facade visible.

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Financial District Targeted In Attack

The King Abdullah Financial District is one of the most visible manifestations of the kingdom's ongoing economic and social reforms drive. The area features towering glass skyscrapers, high-end retail outlets, and green spaces. It also houses residential housing and a large metro station with heavy commuter traffic during the morning rush hour. Targeting the district would mark a major escalation in the kingdom's fight with the Houthis.

The attack comes hours after the kingdom's education ministry announced late on Saturday, Nov 7, the return of in-person schooling. This ended weeks of remote learning in Riyadh following an earlier wave of strikes. The timing highlights the immediate threat posed by renewed hostilities to civilian infrastructure and public services. The Iran-backed Houthis seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014.

Truce Collapse Led To Renewed Fighting

The Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict a year later in support of the government. A 2022 truce that had paused fighting in Yemen's long-running conflict fell apart in July. The fragile truce collapsed after the Houthis allowed an Iranian plane to land in Yemen's capital Sanaa in defiance of Saudi control over Yemeni airspace, setting off a spate of attacks. Saudi Arabia has since traded blows with the Houthis, who have struck Saudi airports, energy infrastructure, and military sites.

Later, the Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and began hitting its ships, territory, and oil facilities. They recently seized swathes of the Red Sea coastline from the Riyadh-backed government, including Yemen's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning campaign. The kingdom has been pressing allies for help as it comes under daily fire from the Houthis.

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Syrian Troops Deploy To Region

Thousands of Syrian troops are set to deploy to Saudi Arabia and Yemen, with some already on the ground, multiple Yemeni officials told AFP. The United Nations says more than 1,600 people have been killed and more than 300,000 displaced since fighting resumed in impoverished Yemen. The conflict has killed more than 1,600 people and displaced over 300,000 since fighting resumed following the breakdown of the 2022 truce.