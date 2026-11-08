Houthi health ministry says Saudi airstrikes kill 33 and wound 39 in Bani Hushaysh near Sanaa

A Houthi-run health ministry says Saudi airstrikes on a village near Yemen's capital Sanaa killed at least 33 people and wounded 39, with most victims reported to be women and children. Saudi Arabia says it is investigating the report.

At least 33 people were killed and 39 wounded in what the Houthi-run Saba news agency said were Saudi airstrikes on a village near Yemen's capital Sanaa on Saturday, Nov 7.

The attack is one of the deadliest reported since fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi group resumed in July. Reuters could not independently verify the account. Saudi Arabia's Center for International Communication said it was investigating the report. The center had earlier not immediately commented, saying it would look into Reuters' inquiries.

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Renewed Saudi Houthi Fighting

The renewed fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis has shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce that largely halted attacks between the Saudi-led coalition and the group, which controls Sanaa. The Houthis have since launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities, while Riyadh has carried out airstrikes in Yemen in support of its Yemeni allies. The Houthi-run health ministry said the strikes hit homes in the town of Bani Hushaysh, a Houthi stronghold east of Sanaa.

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The ministry said most of those killed were women and children. Abdul-Aziz al-Dailami, director of Sehatuna Hospital in Sanaa, said many victims remained trapped under the rubble, including first responders. The strikes keep coming, he said. Just as rescuers arrive, another strike hits.

We have even lost some of our own medical responders, who have been martyred, he told Reuters. We received a number of wounded individuals in very critical condition, with injuries to the head, chest and legs, as well as fractures, al-Dailami added. A photograph from the scene showed a woman comforting her son as he lay on a stretcher inside an ambulance after he was injured in the strike in Bani Hushaish near Sanaa on Nov 7.

Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

The fighting, a spillover from the wider US-Iran conflict, has revived a complex 12-year war in Yemen. The conflict has caused one of the worst humanitarian crises globally and has fragmented the Arab world's most impoverished country. The number of people displaced since the latest round of fighting began has climbed to more than 200,000, the International Organization for Migration said in October.

The latest airstrikes added to a toll that aid groups say has worsened conditions for civilians across the country. The 2022 UN-brokered truce had largely halted attacks between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis. Its collapse has led to renewed missile and drone attacks by the Houthis on Saudi airports and oil facilities, alongside Saudi airstrikes in Yemen in support of Yemeni allies. Saudi officials have not publicly confirmed responsibility for the Bani Hushaysh strikes.

The Houthi-run health ministry and the Saba news agency blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack. Reuters said it could not independently verify the account. Al-Dailami described a chaotic scene at his hospital, where wounded arrived with severe injuries. He said rescuers and medical teams faced continuing strikes as they tried to reach victims trapped under the rubble.

Casualties and Regional Concerns

Some medical responders were among those killed, he said. The reported attack is among the deadliest since fighting resumed in July. The violence has raised fears of a broader regional escalation linked to the wider US-Iran conflict. Yemen's war has already displaced millions and left much of the population dependent on aid.

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The International Organization for Migration reported in October that more than 200,000 people had been displaced since the latest round of fighting began. Aid agencies have warned that renewed fighting could further restrict access to food, water and medical care. Sanaa remains under Houthi control. The town of Bani Hushaysh, east of the capital, is described as a Houthi stronghold.

The health ministry said homes were hit in the strike, and that women and children made up most of the dead. Saudi Arabia's Center for International Communication said it was investigating the report. The center had no immediate comment earlier when asked about the Houthi account. Reuters stood by its reporting while noting it could not independently verify the death toll or the details provided by Houthi authorities.

The conflict in Yemen began more than a decade ago and has drawn in regional powers. The 2022 truce had reduced large-scale attacks, but the latest fighting has shattered that pause. Houthi forces have targeted Saudi airports and oil facilities, while Saudi-led airstrikes have hit areas in Yemen. The Houthi-run health ministry said the death toll was at least 33, with 39 wounded.

The earlier Houthi-run Saba report had said at least 27 were killed and 36 wounded. The updated figures were released as rescuers continued to search the rubble. Most of those killed were women and children, the ministry said. Al-Dailami said some of the wounded were in very critical condition.

He described head, chest and leg injuries as well as fractures. He said the strikes kept coming as rescuers arrived, and that his hospital had lost medical responders who were martyred. More than 200,000 people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began, the International Organization for Migration said in October. The war has caused one of the worst humanitarian crises globally and has fragmented Yemen, the Arab world's most impoverished country.