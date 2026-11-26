A Houthi aerial projectile struck Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery on November 26, killing a Nepalese worker and halting operations at the 400,000-barrel daily plant.

Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery sustained a direct hit from a hostile aerial projectile on November 26, triggering a significant fire that temporarily halted operations at one of the Kingdom's most critical energy assets. The strike resulted in the death of a Nepalese worker and injured several other personnel at the facility, marking a severe escalation in the ongoing hostilities between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Houthi movement. The incident has raised immediate concerns regarding worker safety, operational continuity, and the broader stability of regional energy supplies amidst intensifying cross-border conflict.

Refinery Strike Kills Worker and Halts Production

The primary incident occurred when an unexploded projectile struck the Jazan refinery complex, causing immediate safety protocols to activate and forcing a temporary suspension of processing activities. Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry confirmed the casualty figures in an official statement, verifying that one Nepalese national was killed and multiple others sustained injuries during the attack. Although the ministry statement did not explicitly name the perpetrator, the Saudi-led military coalition attributed the launch to Yemen's Houthi militants, who have been actively targeting Saudi infrastructure in recent weeks. The coalition stated that their forces destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, which they claimed was used to fire the projectile at the refinery.

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Houthi Campaign Targets Key Saudi Energy Infrastructure

This attack on the Jazan facility is part of a broader and escalating campaign by Houthi militants to strike high-value economic and military targets within Saudi Arabia. Just one day prior to the Jazan strike, on November 25, the group claimed responsibility for attacks on Ras Tanura, which serves as the kingdom's largest refinery and a primary hub for crude oil exports. The Houthis also targeted the Red Sea ports of Jeddah and Jazan, aiming to disrupt maritime logistics and international trade routes that are vital to the Saudi economy. These coordinated assaults have intensified since the resumption of Yemen's civil war in July, creating a spillover effect from the wider geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Iran.

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Operational Impact and Safety Assessments at Jazan

The Jazan refinery is a massive industrial complex capable of processing up to 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making any disruption to its output a significant event for global energy markets. Following the November 26 strike, emergency response teams and technical specialists were immediately deployed to the site to assess structural damage and ensure the safety of remaining facilities. The Saudi Energy Ministry reported that the resulting fire was successfully brought under control, but the full extent of the operational downtime remains to be determined as inspections continue. The refinery's proximity to the Yemeni border has historically made it a vulnerable target for drone and missile attacks, requiring constant vigilance and rapid response capabilities from local security forces.

Regional Consequences for Travel and Investment Events

The escalating violence has already begun to disrupt civilian life and major international engagements in the region, extending beyond direct energy infrastructure damage. Previous Houthi attacks on Saudi airports and office buildings have forced the cancellation of numerous international flights to Riyadh and temporarily disrupted operations at other Aramco sites. Consequently, the Kingdom was compelled to postpone or cancel high-profile global events, including the AFC Asian Cup soccer tournament and the flagship Financial Inclusion Investment (FII) conference. The Saudi-led coalition has issued stern warnings that any further attacks on civilians or civilian infrastructure will be met with a firm and decisive military response, signaling a hardening stance in the face of continued hostile activities from Yemen.