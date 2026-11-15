Houthis Advance to 60km from Aden Amid Yemen Conflict

Yemen's Houthi fighters have moved 60km closer to Aden, the interim government seat, triggering military redeployments and raising concerns about the stability of the southern port city.

Houthi forces have advanced to within approximately 60 kilometers of Aden, the interim seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government, according to military and government sources speaking to AFP on November 15. This significant territorial gain marks a critical shift in the ongoing conflict, as rebel militias press their offensive against Saudi-backed Yemen i forces in the central province of Taiz.

Houthi Forces Seize Districts Near Capital

Four military sources within government forces and two government sources confirmed that Houthi fighters have seized control of the Al-Maqatirah and Al-Madaribah districts. These areas serve as critical buffer zones leading directly toward the capital city. The militant group is now actively advancing toward Aden, intensifying pressure on the interim administration which has struggled to maintain a firm hold on the southern metropolis for several years.

Also read Yemen government forces withdraw from area near Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Houthis in control

Government Withdrawal From Strategic Strait

Earlier on November 15, the Yemeni government announced a strategic redeployment of its forces from areas near the Bab al-Mandab strait. This move involved completing their withdrawal from the strategic waterway, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. The decision to pull back troops from this sensitive geographic location signals a defensive posture as Houthi momentum increases in the region.

Saudi Coalition Backing Under Scrutiny

The Yemeni interim government operates with significant backing from a Saudi-led military coalition. Despite this support, the loss of key districts and the proximity of Houthi fighters to Aden suggest challenges in containing the rebellion. The coalition has been engaged in the conflict for years, aiming to restore the recognized government, yet the recent territorial losses indicate that the military balance may be shifting.

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Immediate Impact on Civilian Population

The advance of Houthi forces into Al-Maqatirah and Al-Madaribah brings the war directly to the outskirts of Aden. Civilians in these districts and the surrounding areas face heightened risks as combat operations intensify. The reduction of the distance between rebel fighters and the government seat threatens to destabilize the remaining administrative structures in the south.

Future Implications for Yemeni Stability

As Houthi troops continue their push toward Aden, the international community and regional powers are closely monitoring the situation. The success of the Yemeni government's redeployment from the Bab al-Mandab strait will be tested against the continued advance of Houthi forces. The coming days will determine whether the interim government can establish new defensive lines or if Aden faces imminent threat of capture.