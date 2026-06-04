How Airlines Averted a Jet Fuel Crisis Amid Iran War

Despite initial warnings of a severe jet fuel shortage due to the Iran conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, major airlines now say they have enough fuel for the summer. This article explains how refiners ramped up production, shifted supply sources, and why the feared crunch did not materialize.

Despite warnings of a looming jet fuel supply crunch amid the Iran war, major airlines are now saying that they have enough fuel for the next few months.

CNA finds out why. The conflict in Iran has sent jet fuel prices soaring, as the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz choked exports from Gulf refineries that supply a significant share of the world's jet fuel. The war, which began with United States-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28, sparked air travel's worst crisis in years, with airlines in April warning of a potential shortage.

However, in May, major airlines moved to reassure travellers that they had enough supplies of jet fuel to last the summer. The Lufthansa Group, which had only a month prior announced that it was cutting thousands of short-haul flights through October, said last week that summer's good to go, thanks to stabilised fuel supplies. So why did feared fuel shortages not materialise? And what are airlines concerned about now?

CNA takes a closer look. While the global jet fuel market is relatively small, accounting for less than 7.5 per cent of global oil demand, it is vulnerable to disruption, as it relies heavily on refineries in the Persian Gulf, according to Bloomberg Opinion energy and commodities columnist Javier Blas. Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia exported around 400,000 barrels of aviation fuel per day in 2025.

The Middle East was the single largest jet fuel exporting region in the world before the Iran conflict, so exposure was significant, said oil analyst James Noel-Beswick, head of commodities at Sparta. He added that vulnerabilities did not stop at direct jet fuel exports, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz not only disrupted that supply, but also reduced the availability of crude oil.

The region is also a primary crude supplier to India and East Asia, two of the world's other major jet-producing hubs, said Mr Noel-Beswick. When Middle Eastern crude stopped flowing reliably to those refineries, their capacity to produce and export jet fuel was also compromised. The supply chain risk was effectively amplified twice over, once at the source, and again downstream.

The jet fuel market is also vulnerable to disruptions because airports typically run on a just-in-time model, thanks to how aviation fuel is sold and consumed by the planeload. Due to the vast quantities involved, airports typically store little jet fuel and instead rely on direct pipelines from refineries and import terminals.

Thus, when a supply disruption hits, whether to crude oil or refined fuel products, the jet fuel market has a smaller buffer than, for instance, petrol for road vehicles. The jet fuel market's relatively small size, while making it prone to disruption, also made it easier for airlines and refiners to make adjustments to avert a widespread crisis of grounded planes.

The surging of jet fuel prices, which doubled to over US$230 a barrel in early April from their pre-war level of about US$100, before falling to around US$141 on May 29, encouraged refineries to produce more aviation fuel, albeit at the expense of other refined oil products. For example, US refiners raised jet fuel's share of refinery output from 10.5 per cent before the war to 12.7 per cent, producing about 250,000 more barrels of jet fuel a day compared to a year ago.

European refineries have also ramped up jet fuel production to maximum capacity, while European Union regulators approved the use of Jet A aviation fuel, sourced from other parts of the world, as an alternative to the Jet A-1 fuel currently used in Europe. Global refining has held up better than many expected. The US, Nigeria, India and Europe have all been able to increase jet fuel output, absorbing some of the supply gap left by Middle Eastern disruption.

Notably, Asian refiners outside China have surprised to the upside: they secured more crude access than initially feared, keeping runs higher than the market anticipated. Lufthansa said that jet fuel shipments from North America and Africa are increasingly replacing the aviation fuel previously imported from the Middle East. Airports, airlines can always work to find alternatives where there are some supply issues, said aviation analyst Brendan Sobie.

From the time the conflict started, the market saw immediate impact, taking jet fuel prices more than US$100 a barrel higher than crude oil, said Sushant Gupta, research director at Asia Pacific Refining and Oils. The adjustments made by the global refining industry and the shift in supply sources have allowed airlines to maintain operations through the summer, but concerns remain about future stability if the conflict persists or escalates.

Airlines are now focused on securing long-term supply contracts and diversifying their fuel sources to mitigate further risks. The crisis has highlighted the fragility of the just-in-time fuel supply chain and the need for greater resilience in the aviation fuel market. While the immediate crisis has been averted, the industry remains cautious about potential disruptions in the coming months





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