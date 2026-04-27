How Everyday Habits Can Cause Muscle Imbalances and What to Do About It

Physiotherapists explain how common daily habits like carrying a bag on the same shoulder or sleeping on one side can lead to muscle imbalances, causing discomfort and long-term issues. Learn how to restore balance and reduce pain through posture adjustments and targeted exercises.

Muscle imbalances are not exclusive to athletes; they can develop from everyday habits such as how you sit, carry your bag, or even sleep. These imbalances occur when certain muscles become tighter or weaker due to repetitive actions or postures, leading to discomfort and potential long-term issues.

Physiotherapists emphasize that muscle imbalances are common, even among non-athletes, and can result from seemingly harmless daily routines. For instance, always crossing the same leg or carrying a bag on the same shoulder can cause one side of the body to feel tighter or stiffer. According to senior physiotherapist Deon Tan from Changi General Hospital, muscle imbalances arise when some muscles tighten while others weaken due to underuse.

Research indicates that the dominant hand is typically 10% to 13% stronger than the non-dominant hand, which can lead to noticeable differences in muscle strength and range of motion. Philip Bezgoubov, a physiotherapist with Core Concepts, explains that this can alter the resting position of joints, causing discomfort over time. Common activities like carrying a heavy bag can also contribute to muscle imbalances.

The shoulder may rise, the spine may lean, and uneven pressure on the neck can result in chronic pain. Senior physiotherapist Choo Jia Yi from National University Hospital advises switching shoulders when carrying a bag and maintaining a neutral posture to reduce strain.

Additionally, sleeping on the same side nightly can cause the lower back to sink, especially with an improper pillow, leading to tightness in the legs. Bezgoubov suggests placing a pillow between the legs or trying to sleep on the other side to mitigate these effects. Even standing habits, such as shifting weight to one leg, can create imbalances in the legs and strain the lower back.

Tan recommends retraining the body through exercises like sit-to-stand movements to ensure even weight distribution. To address muscle imbalances, physiotherapists recommend a combination of posture adjustments, regular stretching, and targeted exercises.

For example, reducing the weight of your bag, using a backpack for better load distribution, and strengthening shoulder stabilizers and core muscles can help alleviate strain. Stretching overloaded neck and shoulder muscles regularly can also provide relief, though improvements may take time. For those with existing shoulder issues, sleeping on the affected side can increase pain, so switching sides and using supportive pillows is advised.

By being mindful of daily habits and incorporating these adjustments, individuals can restore balance and reduce discomfort associated with muscle imbalances





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