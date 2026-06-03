How to Properly Use Home Therapies Like Sitz Baths and Warm Compresses for Pain Relief

Physiotherapists explain the correct water temperature, duration, and methods for sitz baths, warm compresses, and Epsom salt baths to safely treat conditions like haemorrhoids, muscle stiffness, and styes at home.

Home therapies such as sitz bath s and warm compress es are commonly recommended for conditions like haemorrhoids, post-surgical recovery, muscle tightness, joint stiffness, and styes, but many people are unsure about the correct water temperature and duration for effective relief.

Physiotherapists Tan Sin Thien from SingHealth Polyclinics and Marcus Tow from Allium Healthcare explain proper techniques to maximize benefits and avoid complications. For a sitz bath, which is used for pelvic or perineal discomfort, the water should be warm but not hot, ideally between 37°C and 40°C, tested with the wrist or elbow.

The depth should cover the affected area, typically 8cm to 10cm, and each session should last 10 to 15 minutes, two or three times daily or after bowel movements if advised. A bathtub or a wide, stable plastic basin is suitable; seniors or those with mobility issues may use a toilet-mounted sitz bath. Warm compresses are effective for muscle relaxation, joint stiffness, minor sprains, and styes.

The water temperature for a compress should be slightly higher, around 40°C to 45°C. A clean terry towel is recommended over quick-drying sports towels because it retains heat and moisture better, maintaining a consistent temperature. The towel should be submerged, wrung until damp, and folded to fit the treatment area-flat for broad areas like the lower back, rolled for joints like the knee or neck.

Rewarm the towel every 3 to 5 minutes as it cools, with total application time of 10 to 20 minutes per session. Epsom salt baths, which involve dissolving magnesium sulfate in warm water, are often used for muscle soreness, arthritis, and relaxation. While some studies suggest transdermal magnesium absorption, evidence is limited, and benefits likely stem from warm water's effects on circulation and muscle tension.

Individuals with kidney disease, heart failure, severe cardiovascular conditions, uncontrolled low blood pressure, pregnancy, or diabetes with peripheral neuropathy should consult a doctor before using Epsom salt baths. Proper technique ensures safe and effective home therapy for pain, swelling, and recovery





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sitz Bath Warm Compress Epsom Salt Bath Home Therapy Pain Relief Physiotherapy Water Temperature Recovery Haemorrhoids Styes Muscle Stiffness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore's private home supply to surge over 50% above decade average with 9,320 units confirmed for 2023Singapore will see a confirmed supply of 9,320 new private homes in 2023, more than 50% higher than the 10-year annual average, as the government releases land for 4,745 units in H2 2023 under the GLS program. This brings the total pipeline supply to about 61,000 units, including 32,000 available in the next two years. The confirmed list includes eight residential sites and one white site, while the reserve list holds potential for 4,455 additional homes, commercial space, and hotel rooms.

Read more »

Hougang Resident Raises Over $78,000 for Family's Fire DamageA Hougang resident has raised over $78,000 in two days to help his family recover from a fire that left their home gutted and his parents hospitalised.

Read more »

Singapore Residents Quarantined After Hantavirus Exposure on Cruise ShipTwo Singapore residents who were aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship continue to test negative for hantavirus and have been allowed to quarantine at home. The individuals, a 67-year-old Singaporean and a 65-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident, were isolated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases after returning in May as part of a 42-day monitoring period. They were on the same flight as a confirmed hantavirus case who later died. The duo are being monitored daily and will be tested again before release. The Communicable Diseases Agency emphasizes community protection and aligns with latest risk assessment. The World Health Organisation reports eight hantavirus cases globally, including three fatalities. The disease is rodent-borne, transmitted through contact with contaminated rodent excreta, with rare human-to-human transmission of the Andes strain. Symptoms include fever, body aches, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, and breathing difficulties that can progress to shock and death. The CDA is monitoring the situation and ready to enhance measures if risk increases.

Read more »

Singapore Police Day: Awards Honor Excellence and Dedication Across ForceAt the 55th Police Day parade, Singapore's Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong commended the police for tackling evolving crime. Sixteen awards were presented, with Jurong Police Division named Best NS Operationally Ready Unit and Bedok Police Division securing Best Land Division. Commanders highlighted the intense competition, community collaboration, and meticulous planning required in modern policing.

Read more »