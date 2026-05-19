This news article explores the importance of discerning evidence-based supplements from marketing gimmicks and highlights the significance of label checking. It also discusses the various types of sports supplements, their uses, and tips on purchasing reliable products.

Find out how to separate evidence-based supplements from marketing gimmicks and why checking labels matters more than viral social media recommendations. Add CNA as a trusted source to help Google better understand and surface our content in search results.

Dietitian Jaclyn Reutens from Aptima Nutrition credited the rise in usage – notably whey protein, creatine monohydrate, and branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) – to the recent focus on preventive health that incorporates a change in diet and increased exercise. She has seen 18-year-olds to middle-agers in their 40s, who would like to prevent sarcopenia, using supplements to fuel their workout needs.

"Gym culture has been contagious; just look at the number of gyms and fitness clubs popping up at every corner," said Reutens. "The desire to change your body composition for aesthetic and health reasons could be another reason. " Tung Yee Nei, the lead nutritionist with nutrition app Ventrickle, has also observed substantial growth in the use of sports supplements among app users in the last five years.

Anecdotally, I would estimate that active adults incorporating some form of workout supplementation into their routine has grown by 30 per cent to 50 per cent. The popularity of group fitness and competitive events such as Hyrox and CrossFit in Singapore tend to normalise supplement use quite quickly. Information about sports supplements is also at everyone’s fingertips – something that Tung acknowledged is a double-edged sword.

While platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have dramatically lowered the information barrier and has democratised knowledge, it has also created an environment ripe for misinformation and aggressive product marketing, where the line between education and advertising is often deliberately blurred. Most sports supplements are safe to use. If you have suspicions about a product, it is always prudent to visit a website to see if the supplement is listed there, advised Tung.

You can check on the product’s label for a full ingredient list with no exaggerated medical claims. Avoid products with absolute promises and gimmicky claims like ‘100% weight loss’ or ‘guaranteed fat burning. ’ Establish, safer, and reputable stores like Guardian, Watsons, Unity as well as official stores on online platforms like Shopee and Lazada are more reliable. If you’re shopping online, don’t just look for five-star reviews; also look for one- or two-star reviews.

If the price is too good to be true, it might very well be. In addition to the abovementioned guidelines, here’s a look at some of the common sports supplements sold and used in Singapore – and what you should avoid getting. Whey and casein are the most popular sources of supplementary protein, said Reutens. Whey protein is rapidly absorbed and digested, delivering amino acids quickly to the muscles straight after a workout.

It improves recovery time; thereby, allowing for more frequent workouts. Casein protein, on the other hand, builds muscles in a slower fashion. It is slowly digested to slowly release protein into the blood stream over eight hours. It promotes overnight recovery, prevents muscle breakdown, and promotes satiety





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Evidence-Based Supplements Marketing Gimmicks Supplements Protein Nutrition Fitness Unreliable Sellers Established Stores Labels Third-Party Testing Certifications Exaggerated Medical Claims Grammatical Errors Safe And Reputable Stores Critical Reviews Prices Whey Protein Casein Protein

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