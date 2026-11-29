The Health Sciences Authority addresses Edwin Tan Tiat Heng's claims regarding his experience at the Singapore General Hospital mortuary, reaffirming dignity protocols while noting verification limits.

The Health Sciences Authority ( HSA) has issued a formal statement regarding a personal account provided by Edwin Tan Tiat Heng concerning his recent experience at the Singapore General Hospital mortuary. The update was published on November 29, 2026, at 06:30 PM, marking the official response to the concerns raised by the individual involved in the incident. This public clarification aims to address the specific points raised while reiterating the strict standards maintained by the Forensic Medicine Division.

HSA Protocols for Body Handling and Dignity

The Singapore General Hospital mortuary, which is operated by the Health Sciences Authority's Forensic Medicine Division, is specifically designated to handle coroner's cases that require a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Following any necessary medical examination, strict procedural standards dictate that the body must be cleaned and wrapped in an opaque white sheet. This procedure ensures that only the face remains visible, which is necessary for identification purposes by the next-of-kin. The authority emphasizes that at no point in time will a body be left unclothed or visible to the general public within the facility.

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Edwin Tan Tiat Heng's Account and HSA Verification

Edwin Tan Tiat Heng shared a narrative describing his personal experience, which prompted the Health Sciences Authority to review the matter seriously. However, the HSA noted that Edwin Tan Tiat Heng was not the registered claimant for the case in question. Because of this status, the authority stated it could not independently verify the specific circumstances described in his account. The HSA has expressed that they take the writer's detailed account seriously and have proactively reached out to him. They have invited him to share his concerns directly with them to facilitate a thorough internal review of the events that transpired during his interaction with the facility.

Standard Identification Procedures Explained

The standard operating procedure for body identification involves laying the body face up to allow for clear visual confirmation by family members. The Health Sciences Authority clarified that deviations from this standard position only occur in specific medical or physical circumstances where a face-up position is not feasible. For instance, if an individual has a significant spinal curvature or similar physical constraints that make the standard position impossible, the body may be placed on its side. These adjustments are made strictly to ensure the dignity of the deceased is maintained while still allowing for proper identification procedures to be completed by the authorized next-of-kin.

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Commitment to Respect and Ongoing Review

The Health Sciences Authority reiterated its core commitment to ensuring that every body under its care is treated with the utmost care, dignity, and respect at all times. The statement from the HSA serves as both a reassurance to the public and a mechanism for accountability. By reaching out directly to Edwin Tan Tiat Heng, the organization is seeking to gather more information to understand the specific context of his experience. This outreach indicates a willingness to investigate potential discrepancies between reported experiences and standard operational procedures, ensuring that all interactions with the Forensic Medicine Division meet the highest ethical and professional standards.

Implications for Future Mortuary Operations

The response from the HSA highlights the importance of clear communication between the Forensic Medicine Division and families dealing with sensitive matters at the Singapore General Hospital. While the HSA could not verify the claims due to registration status, the invitation for Edwin Tan Tiat Heng to provide further details suggests a procedural openness to review individual cases. This approach allows the Health Sciences Authority to address specific concerns that may arise from public narratives, ensuring that their strict protocols are not only followed but also clearly understood by those who come into contact with their services. The outcome of this review may provide further clarity on how such accounts are handled in future interactions with the mortuary staff.