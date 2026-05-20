HSA warns public after finding corticosteroid in herbal product

HSA investigations found that the herbal product contains dexamethasone, a potent steroid that caused Cushing's syndrome in an elderly woman.

HSA investigations found that the herbal product contains dexamethasone, a potent steroid. Health Sciences Authority ( HSA ) warned members of the public in a press release on Wednesday (May 20).

One elderly woman developed Cushing's syndrome after consuming Huang Niu Mu Zhong Feng Qing Cao Yao, which contained dexamethasone. The woman in her 70s obtained the herbal product through a relative who got it from a friend in Malaysia. Symptoms of Cushing's syndrome during a routine health check, including a rounded "moon face" appearance and abnormal fat accumulation above her collarbone, were observed





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HSA Health Sciences Authority Investigations Dexamethasone Cushing's Syndrome Illegal Product Potent Ingredient

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