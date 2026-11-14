HSBC Strategist Herald Van der Linde on ETF Strategy and Asia Career

Herald Van der Linde, head of Asia equity strategy at HSBC, shares his investment philosophy centered on global ETFs and long-term compounding, detailing a portfolio that has grown nearly tenfold since 2005.

Herald Van der Linde, the Head of Asia Equity Strategy at HSBC based in Hong Kong, attributes his substantial financial success to a disciplined approach of diversification and maintaining long-term exposure to global markets. The Dutch strategist oversees equity strategies for one of the world's largest financial institutions while navigating a career that has been deeply rooted in the Asia-Pacific region for over three decades.

Career Origins in Asian Markets

Van der Linde's professional journey in Asia began in the early 1990s when he traveled from the Netherlands to earn money for his university studies. During this period, he worked as a tour guide in China and Indonesia, a decision driven by a desire to broaden his horizons while funding his education. He recalls his first trip to China as particularly eventful, noting that he was robbed of US$100 in Shenzhen and later experienced a plane emergency landing in a padi field near Guilin. These early experiences solidified his resolve to live and work in Asia permanently.

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After completing his master's degree in economics in the Netherlands, Van der Linde purchased a one-way ticket to Indonesia to begin his career as a financial analyst. This move marked the beginning of a long tenure in the region, where he eventually rose to his current leadership role at HSBC. His personal life is also intertwined with the region; he is married to an Indonesian woman he met on a flight in Jakarta, and the couple has one son who currently resides in Amsterdam pursuing a career in the music industry.

ETF Portfolio Growth and Strategy

Currently, approximately 90 percent of the money Van der Linde has saved, excluding funds expected to be needed in the next five years, is invested in global equity exchange-traded funds. He describes ETFs as one of the most cost-effective methods for constructing a diversified portfolio through a single investment vehicle. He views this financial instrument as a significant innovation that allows millions of individuals to access diversified investing at relatively low costs, a opportunity that was previously restricted to those with substantial capital.

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Van der Linde's personal portfolio has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth since he first invested in ETFs in 2005. Despite facing major market disruptions, including the 2008 financial crisis and sharp declines in 2020 and 2023, his holdings have grown nearly tenfold. This performance illustrates the substantial power of compounding returns when investors maintain a long-term perspective and avoid attempting to time the market.

Lessons from Market Volatility

His investment philosophy was shaped by early setbacks and the realization that short-term trading often yields inferior results. Van der Linde recalls that in the 1990s, he and a friend attempted to invest together, only to be rejected by a bank due to insufficient capital. This early rejection, combined with subsequent failed attempts to time the market, taught him a crucial lesson: it is generally better to remain invested and capitalize on long-term growth rather than trying to make profitable short-term decisions.

He acknowledges that his views on market timing were incorrect on two occasions when the market moved in the opposite direction of his predictions. These experiences reinforced his belief that taking money out of the market to avoid short-term volatility forfeits significant potential over the long term. His resilience was further bolstered by coming of age in the late 1990s, a period that included spending time in Indonesia during the Asian financial crisis, which demonstrated that economies and markets can recover even after severe downturns.

Personal Interests and Education

Beyond his financial career, Van der Linde is a historian who has published several books, including a biography of Jakarta and explorations of the Majapahit and Srivijaya empires. He developed a deep fascination with South-east Asian history, learning Chinese and Indonesian and immersing himself in the region's cultures. His collection of rare books focuses primarily on Indonesian and South-east Asian history, featuring works by Dutch archaeologists and historians.

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Education remains a core value for Van der Linde, who regularly participates in continuing education programs to support his personal development. Although he previously completed online university courses in art history, he has devoted less time to formal online study recently due to his writing commitments. If he were to receive a financial windfall, he stated he would donate a portion to education before investing the remainder in an ETF, reflecting his enduring belief in the value of learning and disciplined financial planning.