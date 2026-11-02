HSBC to Open AI and Emerging Technology Institute in Hong Kong in Q1 2027

HSBC will launch an AI and emerging technology institute in Hong Kong in the first quarter of 2027, anchored by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, following a similar centre in Singapore. The HKMA also announced Project SAGE to support AI agents in finance with new guardrails.

HSBC will set up an artificial intelligence and emerging technology institute in Hong Kong and aims to launch it in the first quarter of 2027.

Chief Executive Georges Elhedery announced the plan at Hong Kong Fintech Week on Monday. The move follows the bank's launch of a similar AI centre in Singapore earlier this year. The new AI unit will work with Hong Kong University of Science and Technology as its anchor academic partner. Elhedery did not disclose headcount details for the Hong Kong institute.

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HSBC AI Hub Moves to Northern Metropolis

He added that the bank would move the centre to Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis as soon as its site there was ready. The Northern Metropolis is a mega project bordering mainland China. HSBC is Hong Kong's largest bank and one of the city's largest private-sector employers. It has 28,000 local staff in Hong Kong.

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The Hong Kong plan follows HSBC's announcement in July that it would hire more than 100 artificial intelligence specialists at an AI centre in Singapore. Singapore is a rival financial hub. The bank is investing in AI transformation as banks globally cut staff due to AI-driven overhauls. Lenders such as Citi, Standard Chartered and Barclays have unveiled plans this year to cut thousands of jobs.

Elhedery said HSBC is rolling out AI training for its entire global workforce of roughly 200,000 people. He also said AI is going to be disruptive and transform jobs. Around 80 per cent of all banks in Hong Kong are already adopting AI or generative AI. Eddie Yue, chief executive of Hong Kong's de facto central bank, told the conference.

HKMA Launches Project SAGE for AI Agents

Yue also said the regulator would launch Project SAGE to support the use of AI agents in finance while setting guardrails to manage risks. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority will create a cross-sector expert panel to test AI agent applications and interoperability. Yue said the HKMA would also seek views on governance, accountability, a central register of trusted agents and a possible know your agent standard. He said innovation and risk management must go hand in hand.

The HKMA will expand trials of tokenised Exchange Fund Bills and examine whether regulated stablecoins can serve as a payment method. Yue gave those details to reporters on the sidelines of the event. The announcements underline Hong Kong's push to adopt AI in finance while building oversight. HSBC's institute is part of a wider AI push by the Asia-focused lender.

The bank already announced more than 100 AI specialists for its Singapore centre in July. It now plans a dedicated Hong Kong hub with academic backing and a future home in the Northern Metropolis. The timeline puts the Hong Kong launch in the first quarter of 2027. Elhedery did not say how many people the institute would employ.

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HSBC Trains Global Workforce in AI Skills

The University of Science and Technology will serve as anchor academic partner. The bank has not said when the Northern Metropolis site will be ready. For HSBC's 28,000 local staff and roughly 200,000 employees worldwide, the AI push includes training. Elhedery said AI is going to be disruptive and transform jobs.

The comments came at a time when global banks are cutting roles amid AI-driven changes. Yue's remarks focused on the HKMA's role in supporting AI agents. Project SAGE is meant to support their use in finance while setting guardrails. The expert panel will test applications and interoperability.

The HKMA will also seek views on governance, accountability, a central register of trusted agents and a possible know your agent standard. The regulator will expand trials of tokenised Exchange Fund Bills. It will also examine whether regulated stablecoins can serve as a payment method. Yue said innovation and risk management must go hand in hand.

The combined announcements show Hong Kong is trying to balance AI adoption with risk controls.