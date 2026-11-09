HSBC Urges Singapore to Build Nasdaq-Style Tech Ecosystem for Start-Ups

HSBC's Herald van der Linde says Singapore must cultivate home-grown tech firms and list them locally, contrasting current efforts with Nasdaq's success.

HSBC Asia-Pacific head of equity strategy Herald van der Linde has called for expanded efforts to attract technology start-ups to Singapore, urging regulators to create an environment where innovative firms choose to list locally when seeking capital.

While acknowledging recent regulatory strides to deepen market liquidity, van der Linde emphasized that the Singapore Exchange must actively nurture a pipeline of home-grown or regionally based technology companies. The goal is to mirror the ecosystem seen at the Nasdaq, ensuring that successful tech firms return to the local bourse to fund their next phase of growth.

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The Equity Market Development Programme Progress

The Singapore Exchange Equity Market Development Programme has already mobilized significant investor interest by allocating $5.4 billion across fourteen asset managers as of September. This $6.5 billion initiative aims to strengthen the local asset management and research ecosystem, successfully incentivizing fund managers to increase their exposure to mid-cap stocks within the local market.

Despite these inflows, the supply side of the equation remains a critical challenge. Singapore recorded ten initial public offerings by August 2026, raising approximately $1.4 billion. This output highlights the need for a sustained pipeline of companies prepared to go public on the Singapore Exchange to match the demand generated by the incentive program.

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Regional IPO Competition and Market Size Constraints

Van der Linde noted that Singapore faces inherent limitations due to its small domestic market size, particularly when compared to massive economies like China. He pointed to the rapid emergence of new technology and artificial intelligence companies in China, which generate substantial capital needs and seek stock market listings for investment.

In contrast, the ASEAN region does not yet see the same volume of new tech entities requiring large-scale public funding. For perspective, Hong Kong hosted thirteen specialist technology IPOs in the first half of 2026 alone, according to KPMG data. Meanwhile, Malaysia recorded thirty-six IPOs in the same period, raising about US$1.34 billion, compared to Singapore's five IPOs that raised US$868 million.

Competing Listings and Established Tech Giants

Many large regional technology companies, such as Grab and Sea, previously chose to list their shares in the United States rather than in Singapore. Van der Linde explained that these firms sought deeper pools of investors and more liquid markets to support their expansions, a luxury that Singapore's current market structure does not fully provide for high-growth tech ventures.

Singapore's equity market remains heavily dominated by financial institutions and real estate companies known for paying consistent dividends. This composition contrasts sharply with markets like South Korea and Taiwan, which have established stronger reputations for hosting technology-heavy listings and attracting innovative enterprises.

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Building a Tech-Friendly Base for Future Growth

To rectify this, Singapore needs to create an environment that is genuinely attractive to fledgling start-ups looking for a regional base. Van der Linde suggested that if the government and regulators cultivate a tech-friendly foundation, companies will naturally view the Singapore Exchange as the primary destination for their public listing.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry convened a growth capital work group earlier in 2026 to address these ecosystem gaps. This group is examining how companies access capital as they scale, how investors realize investments, and how capital can be recycled into new opportunities.

Looking at the broader South-east Asian region, van der Linde stated that Singapore is already pretty competitive. However, realizing the full potential of this competitiveness requires targeted steps to ensure that technology firms, once they mature, automatically consider listing on the Singapore Exchange as their next strategic move for expansion.