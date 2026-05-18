Huang Yiliang Responds to Customer Shouting Incident Amid Double Business Boost

Huang Yiliang, a 64-year-old hawker-actor, faced backlash after a customer shouted in Hokkien at him for refusing to fulfill a table's order of two crabs. Besides business booming, he also spoke about his strained relationship with Enah Hainanese Chicken Rice stall owner Lihua and his altercation with her.

Huang Yiliang Reacts to Customer Shouting Incident as Business Boosts. As reported on May 16, 2026, two TikTok videos depicting a customer shouting at Huang Yiliang, a 64-year-old actor-turned-hawker, outside his stall 'Old Fisherman' surfaced online.

The man is seen yelling in Hokkien, expressing his disappointment over the hawker refusing his request to order two crabs for his table of six. Huang Yiliang, while speaking to 8World on May 17, 2026, revealed the reason behind his refusal. He stated that the day's supply of crabs was scarce, and he only allowed one order of crabs per table to cater to more customers.

However, Yiliang further acknowledged the backlash he faced from the public and acknowledged that there was an altercation video posted on Reddit on May 6, but he clarified that the video did not tell the full story. The second encounter between the two parties took place when a woman, known as Lihua and also called Enah, targeted Huang's 50-year-old female stall assistant. ]Yeong, who alleged that Lihua had been asking whether both of them slept together.

As a result, Yiliang confronted Lihua in her stall and a skirmish ensued. What ensued was the viral video posted on May 6, which showed Lihua and her husband calling Yeong over to a table outside of their stall, where they were already on edge with each other. Later, Huang Yiliang was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was discharged on the same day with painkillers and three days of medical leave.

No immediate plans were disclosed to shift his hawking business, with business bouquets reported to have doubled ever since.





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