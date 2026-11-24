Huawei was convicted on November 24 in a US criminal trial for deceiving banks about Iran business and stealing trade secrets. The verdict follows a long legal battle starting in 2018.

Huawei was convicted on November 24 in a sprawling US criminal case that included charges the technology and telecommunications equipment giant deceived banks about its business in Iran and stole trade secrets from US companies.

Conviction Details and Charge Breakdown

Huawei and three affiliates faced 12 charges including racketeering conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations, and conspiring to steal trade secrets and obstruct justice. The case began in 2018 after Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada. She later returned to China after a deferred prosecution deal.

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The Origin of the Legal Battle

The case emerged in December 2018 when Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder, was prompting a diplomatic crisis involving the US, China and Canada. Meng had been secretly indicted for allegedly misleading an HSBC banker about Huawei's business in Iran, so the company could move dollars in and out of Iran in violation of US sanctions.

She fought extradition to the US for nearly three years, before entering a deferred prosecution agreement and flying home to China to a hero's welcome. The charges against her were dropped. However, the broader case against the corporation continued to advance through the federal court system.

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Allegations of Theft and Deception

The 2018 indictment alleged that Huawei misled HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas about its business dealings in Iran. Prosecutors added new charges in 2020, including that Huawei conspired to steal trade secrets from US technology companies over two decades. During the trial, prosecutors tried to prove Huawei stole source code from Cisco Systems for its routers, stole wireless telecommunications company Quintel's antenna technology, and hired a professor to gain access to a circuit board developed by semiconductor company CNEX.

Jurors watched a video that, according to prosecutors, showed a Huawei employee slipping a piece of a T-Mobile testing robot into his backpack, and heard about a Huawei engineer sneaking into a Fujitsu booth at a trade show to photograph a device. Prosecutors gave jurors a statement attached to Meng's deferred prosecution agreement, in which she acknowledged that the company illegally conducted business in Iran.

Defense Arguments and Trial Duration

She did not testify at trial, though an HSBC banker she met with in 2013 did testify. The defense argued that HSBC and the other banks knew about Huawei's business in Iran and were competing for Huawei's business. Brian Heberlig, a lawyer for Huawei, accused prosecutors during his closing argument of having cherry-picked a handful of disparate incidents to support the claim of a 20-year conspiracy.

He said Huawei succeeded through hard work, innovation, and investment in research and development. The trial lasted more than two months, with prosecutors calling more than 60 witnesses and the defense calling 15. The verdict marks a significant legal milestone in the long-standing tension between US authorities and Chinese tech firms.

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Impact on Business and Future Outlook

And the following year the US government placed Huawei on a trade blacklist that restricted its access to US technology. Experts have said the case has nonetheless not undermined Huawei's business, as the company diversified and emerged as a key player in China's push for artificial intelligence. The conviction does not immediately impose new penalties but solidifies the US government's stance on national security and intellectual property protection.

Reuters stories in 2012 and 2013 helped expose Huawei's activities in Iran and were discussed during the trial. After the media started questioning Huawei's operations in Iran, so did Huawei's banks, prosecutor Meredith Arfa told jurors during her closing argument. The outcome reinforces the strict enforcement of international sanctions and corporate compliance standards in the global technology sector.